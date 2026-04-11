Wake Forest Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Departing, Arriving in Winston-Salem

After a disappointing season under Head Coach Steve Forbes, Wake Forest Men's Basketball enters the NCAA Transfer Portal season with a load of work to do. After losing stars, and most of the roster for that matter, Wake Forest will have a long road ahead of them to try to make the NCAA Tournament next season.

All Incoming Transfers to Wake Forest

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies center Antonio Dorn (77) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Steve Forbes and Wake Forest Basketball worked quickly to fill one of its many open roster spots, earning the commitment of German 7-footer Antonio Dorn, who transfers in from a fellow ACC program- Virginia Tech.

Antonio Dorn, Center, Virginia Tech

- Measurables: 7'0", 230 lbs

- 2025-26: 2.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 64.3 FG%

While playing for Head Coach Mike Young, Dorn averaged just 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for the Hokies. Dorn is the first player listed at 7-feet or taller to play under Forbes since Matthew Marsh departed in 2024.

All Departing Players

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) and forward Omaha Biliew (0) react to a three point play during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Spectrum Center. Both players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wake Forest was hit with a heavy blow last week when All-ACC Guard and ACC Most Improved Player Juke Harris announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, while declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft. The decision sent shockwaves across the Wake Forest stratosphere, as Head Coach Steve Forbes and the Demon Deacons are losing a player they've seen develop massively within the confines of their own program.

"The most painful of the portal moments for Deacon fans was when Juke Harris informed Coach Forbes that, while continuing his preparations for the 2026 NBA Draft, he would be entering the transfer portal to further assess his options if he decides to return to school," acknowledged Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie in his 'From The Quad' Newsletter. "Coach Forbes provided Juke a very competitive revenue-sharing offer, and we made every effort possible to encourage Juke to remain a Demon Deacon."

In addition to losing a star like Harris, Wake Forest will return only one member of Harris' supporting cast from last season, as many players have entered the transfer portal as well.

Myles Colvin, Guard

- 2025-26: 11.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg - Committed to Cincinnati on April 10th

Omaha Biliew, Forward

- 2025-26: 6.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg

Sebastian Akins, Guard

- 2025-26: 5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.9 apg

Cooper Schwieger, Forward

- 2025-26: 5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.9 apg

Marqus Marion, Forward

- 2025-26: 1.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg

Jaylen Cross, Guard

- 2025-26: 1.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg

Dimitrije Kovacevic, Forward

- Freshman, Stats N/A

Add in the loss of Nate Calmese and Tre'Von Spillers' eligibility, and Steve Forbes has his work set out for him this offseason, starting with a lone returner – guard Isaac Carr and a pair of freshmen, Gavin and Gallagher Placide.

"Massive roster fluidity is an unpleasant fact of life in college basketball in 2026, and Coach Steve Forbes, our General Manager Steve Weinman, and our men's basketball staff are hard at work rebuilding our roster," said Currie.

Keep tuned here for all updates regarding the Wake Forest roster during Transfer Portal season, including arrivals, departures, and position breakdowns as the portal season rolls on.