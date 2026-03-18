Wake Forest Gears Up for the Midshipmen

After falling to Clemson in the ACC Tournament, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons now tackle the NIT. Their first matchup is set to be played on familiar grounds against the Navy Midshipmen.

Navy is a slow-paced, physical team. In the Patriot League, Navy dominated defensively. The Midshipmen ranked first in defensive field goal percentage, and block and steal percentage. Additionally, their free-throw margins were by far and away the best in their conference.

Wake Forest, compared to its powerhouse conference, has had a rough defensive efficiency this season. While the Demon Deacons have had difficulty crashing the glass, their turnover percentage ranks as one of the best in the ACC. Wake relies on attacking the basket and getting to the charity strike, where they are the best free-throw shooting team in the conference. Navy's ability to limit fouls will likely be tested against Wake Forest's ability to draw fouls.

Before their loss to Boston University, Navy went on a 14-game win streak. Led by the senior guard Austin Benigni, the Midshipmen rallied to an astounding 26-win season. Benigni leads the team in both points and assists per game while shooting over 44% from behind the arc. Austin Benigni may be 5'11, but his elusiveness and tenacity win the Midshipmen games.

Navy is also able to dominate inside with its center, Aidan Kahoe. Kahoe leads the team in both blocks and rebounds per game, while also averaging the second-most points per game on the season. Wake Forest has had difficulty keeping teams off the glass, and Aidan Kahoe is a name everyone should be looking out for in this matchup.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons will need to utilize some of their key strengths to open this game up. From the jump, players like Tre'Von Spillers and Cooper Schwieger need to run the high post and attack downhill. This physicality and might will lead to more frequent trips to the free-throw line. Additionally, attacking inside will open up the game for the real X-factor of this game.

Juke Harris has been the defining factor for this Wake Forest team. The Most Improved Player in the ACC will need to play his best ball to end this season. As a collective, the Demon Deacons will look to open up the game for him to thrive as he has done all season long.

Wake Forest has shining hope in this game, regardless of how this season has panned out. After picking up some big wins this season, the Demon Deacons have shown they can play when it matters.