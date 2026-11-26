The Wake Forest Demon Deacons led for 32 minutes on Wednesday night as they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs to move to 6-1 on the season and will now face nationally ranked Memphis in the championship game on Friday.

Wake led by six at halftime and opened up a 13-point lead in the early stages of the second half. The Bulldogs used a run to get back into the game and cut the Wake lead down to just a point before another scoring run and late free-throw shooting helped boost the Deacs over the top. Eight players scored on the way to victory for the Demon Deacons. Let's go through the highlights:

Balanced Offense

The Deacs had multiple guys step up when it mattered, as we saw on the recent homestand. Justin Ray continued his strong play. He scored the first 10 points to get Wake going and finished with 19, making four three-pointers throughout the contest.

Kevair Kennedy was up and down, with seven assists and five turnovers, but was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to help seal the victory. He finished with 17 points and had five rebounds as well.

Gavin and Gallagher Placide both totally changed the game on the interior. Gavin finished with a double-double: 13 points and 11 rebounds. Gallagher had to sit a good portion of the second half with foul trouble, but still had 10 points on an efficient 3-of-5 shooting. Isaac Carr chipped in with eight points as well in an overall solid performance.

Rebounding Margin

Unlike what we saw multiple times last season, the Deacs dominated the glass against a very good rebounding team in Mississippi State. Wake Forest won the rebounding margin 39-to-24 and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds while allowing only eight to the Bulldogs.

These rebounds turned into added opportunities offensively, as Wake had 17 second-chance points compared to only five for Mississippi State. This is a huge step in the right direction, as the Bulldogs were a very strong rebounding team coming into this matchup, and Wake managed to dominate them on the boards.

Sights and sounds of Feast Week 🏀 pic.twitter.com/cSEk5OrQbJ — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) November 26, 2026

What's Next?

Now the Deacs will play #24-ranked Memphis on Friday at 1:30 in the championship game of the Championship Bracket at Battle 4 Atlantis. The next two games will feature the Deacs squaring off with ranked opponents: Memphis on Friday and LSU on Tuesday. This is a great opportunity for Wake to pick up a resume-building win after a solid victory over an SEC opponent.