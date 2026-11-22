Wake Forest capped off a perfect 4-0 homestand at the Joel on Saturday afternoon by dominantly beating the Western Carolina Catamounts to advance to 5-1 on the season. An 18-0 run in the latter stages of the first half was what propelled Wake Forest to victory in this one.

Ten Demon Deacons scored in this one, which was a great bounce-back from some off performances the other night. The Deacs also won the rebounding margin 40-36 and had some key offensive rebounds to power a solid offensive showing despite only shooting the three-ball at 31%.

Deacs' Defensive Power

A strength of Wake Forest so far in this young season has been their hard-nosed defense. In the first half, they limited the Catamounts to just 19 points and eight points in the paint. They created 15 turnovers in the game that led to 18 points off turnovers.

The Deacs had 11 steals by five players, which is impressive considering that, going into this game, Western Carolina was one of the best teams in the country at not turning the ball over. The added size and physicality on the perimeter are certainly paying some early dividends.

Defensive pressure leads to an @isaac_carr35 🪣 pic.twitter.com/UrTDxmU6dc — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) November 21, 2026

Confidence Building

The great part about this home stand was seeing guys really come into their own offensively. This was Gallagher Placide's best day as a Deac, as he had his first collegiate double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He is really physical on the inside and plays really well next to his brother, who chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Ray had his best game as a Deac as well. He scored a team-high 18 points, made two three-pointers, had six assists, and three steals. It was an all-around solid performance on both ends of the floor for Justin as he continues to build confidence.

Isaac Carr, despite not having his best performance on Saturday, is another prime example of that. He has really been more aggressive offensively over the past several games, looking to score. He chipped in with seven points against the Catamounts and was tied for a team high at plus-29 in his minutes.

What's Next?

After a successful home stand, Wake now looks to continue their winning ways in the Bahamas, where they will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They play Mississippi State on Wednesday at 7:30 on ESPN2. The result of that game will help determine whether they play Penn State or Memphis in game two. Overall, Deac fans can expect to watch Wake in action twice over the Thanksgiving week.