Wake Forest Scores 109 Points in Demanding Win
After a heartbreaking loss last week to Michigan in overtime, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons returned home to play the Massachusetts-Lowell River Hawks. Despite the loss, optimism filled the LJVM Coliseum. Here is how the Deacs got the job done at home against the River Hawks.
First Half Recap
The first half was more competitive than anticipated. The River Hawks came out aggressively and found a major hole in the Demon Deacon defense. UML stayed calm and collected when Wake Forest went to trap, and found great success in kicking to the weak-side backdoor cutter. A problem Coach Forbes had highlighted previously for the Deacs was on-ball defense, and UML was not afraid to run iso to attack this.
The true reason the Deacs were able to hold it together was great shooting and efficient performances from Tre'Von Spillers and Omaha Biliew. Biliew, who started the season not being able to get shots to fall, cashed in on both of his three attempts to end the half.
JJ Massaquoi was a problem in the first half off the bench. The stalky guard was relentless on the offensive glass, and the Demon Deacons need to keep him off the glass if they want to pull away from this one.
To top off a half that the Demon Deacons were likely not too proud of was one of the craziest shots of the season. Myles Colvin, from well behind half court, heaved a prayer and delivered to put the Deacs up 10 going into halftime.
Second Half Recap
It was nothing but Wake Forest domination from the second the half started. In just three minutes, the Demon Deacons put together a 16-0 run. Juke Harris finished the game with an astounding 21 points, making 8 straight baskets after starting 0-5. On both ends of the floor, Nate Calmese was a floor general. Forcing turnovers and running in transition, Calmese made the River Hawks uncomfortable the whole game. Calmese was able to do this all without committing a single turnover. After extending the lead to a comfortable 30 points, Coach Forbes was able to test lineups and schemes. Both Sebastian Akins and Isaac Carr showed glimpses of the point guard depth for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finished the game shooting 43.3% from three, and only missed 2 free throws in the second half. Apart from cleaning up the on-ball defense and fixing the defense on back-door cuts, the Demon Deacons look equipped for a great season.
It would be an injustice not to give flowers to JJ Massaquoi. Scoring 26 points on just 15 shots, the Demon Deacons had few answers for the aggressive guard. His incredibly efficient game held UML in the game for a prolonged period of time.
What's Next?
Wake Forest is packing suncreen, as they're heading to the quaint area of the Bahamas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their opener in the Baha Mar Championship.