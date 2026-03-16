Wake Forest Women's Basketball to Play in Postseason WNIT

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14–17, 4–14 ACC) lost to the California Golden Bears in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Demon Deacons were not present at last year's tournament, making this year the third appearance in head coach Megan Gebbia's four years at Wake Forest.

The 2025–2026 season was filled with a lot of promise, and this rendition of Wake Forest Women's Basketball will get at least one more game to showcase that, after accepting a bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) to host Maryland Eastern Shore in round one.

What to Expect...

Wake Forest team huddle against the California Golden Bears. | Wake Forest Athletics

The Demon Deacons are in the postseason for the second time in the Megan Gebbia era, after securing their most ACC wins since 2022–23 and most non-conference victories since 2021–22.

The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks are from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and finished the season as the second seed in the conference (19–4, 11–3 MEAC). The Deacs and Hawks have played five times before—all in Winston-Salem—and Wake Forest is 5–0. The two foes last met in 2018. All-time, the Demon Deacons are 46–7 against MEAC opponents, including a 2–0 record this season (NC Central and Morgan State).

Wake Forest started the season 9–0, marking their best start to a campaign since 2008–09 when they won their first 12 games. Wake's hot start to the season left them as the only undefeated team in the ACC and one of just 28 teams nationally to win their first nine contests.

One of Wake Forest's stand-out stats lies in their ability to assist. The Demon Deacons are averaging 17.1 assists per game, which ranks them third in the ACC, behind Duke (17.2) and Virginia (17.5). Their 17.1 assists per game ranks fourth all-time in program history, and their assist total of 530 is second in program history.

From Beyond the arc, the Deacs have knocked down 206 shots, putting them at fourth in program history. They are nine three-pointers away from tying the third-place mark; the Demon Deacons have connected from deep 10 or more times in five of their last 18 games. Three of the top five all-time slots belong to Megan Gebbia's teams.

Tipoff between the Demon Deacons and Maryland Eastern Shore is set for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Joel. The men's basketball team takes on the Navy Midshipmen at the Joel, with tipoff coming on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.