Bug Spray at the Ready: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Preview
Some would say that a 16-day break following a loss is equivalent to purgatory, while others would argue that it is the best-case scenario. Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Jake Dickert appears to have his team where he wants it heading into this uphill matchup against Georgia Tech. But what can we reasonably expect when these two ACC foes clash?
Reminiscent of the Wolfpack
Going into Wake Forest's showdown with NC State, CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smothers were the focal points of concern. Bailey had honed his raw talent from last season and posed a threat through the air and on the ground. Out of the backfield, Smothers quickly emerged as a premier back who put Wake's defensive line discipline to the test.
Smothers ran wild for 164 yards, but Bailey was contained as a runner. While the Deacs succeeded in keeping Bailey contained, they were worn down and picked apart through the air. With Georgia Tech coming to Winston-Salem, similar concerns reappear.
Last time out for the Yellow Jackets:
Haynes King is Georgia Tech's sixth-year quarterback, who earned his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M in 2022, before transferring to Atlanta. Do not let this deceive you; King can thread the needle through the air and generate running back stat lines on the ground. In three starts this season, he already has two 100-yard rushing games, with at least a rushing score every game.
Georgia Tech's actual running back—Jamal Haynes—is not to be overlooked, either. In his first two seasons, the 5'9" redshirt senior recorded over 2,000 total rushing yards. Coach Dickert addressed his defensive line's inability to maintain leverage and prevent backs from bouncing outside. This week, we will see what changes have (or haven't) been made.
Yes, comparisons can be drawn between Georgia Tech and NC State; however, they are not the same. The Yellow Jackets traveled to Death Valley and kicked the Clemson Tigers out of the top 25, sending the Dabo Swinney era into a spiral.
No More Second-Half Implosions?
As mentioned in his weekly press conference, Coach Dickert harped on the defense needing to trust their training and do their job, as well as the team's commitment to continue molding the offense around Robby Ashford and his strengths.
There is little to discuss regarding the defense. The talent is there, and it has been displayed many times throughout the young season. The issue before us is one of mindset, not skill. It will quickly become apparent—win or lose—if the Deacs' defense is playing together and focusing on the down in front of them on Saturday.
Wake Forest's offense has also shown considerable promise. Demond Claiborne exploded for 193 yards and three touchdowns in week two, and Chris Barnes has quickly budded as a star. However, these moments have only remained just that: flashes in the pan.
The Demon Deacons have been unable to harness their explosiveness, often faltering when the going gets tough. Robby Ashford had two tough-to-swallow interceptions against NC State, and it was obvious that his being flustered contributed to that. On top of that, Demond Caliborne was put in a box, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.
It won't be fixed overnight, but if the right steps are taken, the offense should show improvement this weekend. Put differently, the offense should not look the same as it did last time out; expect a more streamlined approach, moving Ashford around more, and getting players like Eni Falayi more involved. As always, time will tell.
They've come a long way since their 10–9 scraped-together victory over Kennesaw State in week one. Now, Wake Forest has a nationally ranked opponent on the ticket, with the opportunity to show signs of improvement, or get bewildered by the buzzing Yellow Jackets.