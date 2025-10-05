Deacons Debrief: Podium Points After 30-23 Win Over Virginia Tech
Wake Forest went into Blacksburg, Virginia, and left with their first victory at Lane Stadium in over 42 years. The last time the Deacons won a road game against Virginia Tech was on Sept. 10, 1983.
Following the gutsy win, head coach Jake Dickert expressed his emotions and the pride he felt after such a tough performance.
Proud of the Team’s Response:
A week ago, the program was in a considerably different spot. Coming off a heartbreaking loss to ranked Georgia Tech, Dickert’s team found the will to respond.
“I’m so proud of these guys. Our guys went out and freaking earned it,” he said. “I saw it all week, and that was a response. And it wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy, I’m just so proud of our football team to come into this environment to show who we are. That’s just a gutty performance.”
The Deacons held the Hokies to just 111 passing yards after piling the pressure on quarterback Kyron Drones. While Virginia Tech did dominate the rushing game with 152 yards, Wake Forest came up with the big stops when they needed to most, holding the Hokies to just 263 total yards of offense.
The biggest stop included forcing a field goal late in the 3rd quarter. The Hokies had 1st and Goal at the 4-yard line. After stopping a Virginia Tech run at the goal line, a penalty pushed the offense back 15 yards, ultimately forcing a field goal.
Dickert said, “They never flinched. That’s the sign of a good, tough, physical football team, and we've got to get right back after it next week. We’re gonna celebrate this one, but we got a long trip to take next week [to Oregon State].”
Saturday’s win also saw one receiver have a career day. Sawyer Racanelli led the Deacons in receiving with three catches for 88 yards. That is an average of 29.3 yards per catch.
While the redshirt senior has had a small role this season, Dickert gave credit to his perseverance. Dickert said, “He continues to stand out as a guy who just finds a way and is earning more playing time. That’s the way you do it. You stay the course, you be a part of the team.”
What’s Next?
With the win, the Demon Deacons improve to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. They will have a long road trip to the Pacific Northwest when they face the Oregon State Beavers (0-6) on Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Reser Stadium in Corvallis.