Wake Forest Holds On For First Conference Win Over Virginia Tech
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are a missed call away from being 4-1 after taking down the reeling Virginia Tech Hokies, marking the first ACC win under head coach Jake Dickert.
With minimal impact from running back Demond Claiborne, Robby Ashford did a lot of the work himself on offense, combining for 278 total yards of offense and a passing touchdown. At the same time, the defense did what they have done best, bending but not breaking.
The Demon Deacons are starting to turn a corner under their first-year head coach, playing inspiring football, and earning a well-deserved ACC win in their first road game of the season.
First Half
The Demon Deacons took the ball to start the first half, and after a nearly four-minute drive, they would punt the ball away. They would only hold for 48 seconds on defense, though, as Dallas Afalva would pick off the Hokies, setting them up in good position, but they would settle for a field goal, taking a 3-0 lead.
After exchanging punts, the offenses would pick up steam, the Hokies would score from three yards out, then the Deacs would score off the back of Demond Claiborne, before the Hokies responded yet again with a touchdown, this time a nine-yard reception.
Down 14-10 with 4:47 left in the half, it would be all Demon Deacons the rest of the way. A three-yard touchdown rush by Ty Clark, then a quick three-and-out, followed by a Robby Ashford passing touchdown, would give them a double-digit lead going into halftime.
Halftime Score: Wake Forest 24, Virginia Tech 14
Second Half
The offensive production would slow down from both teams, but the Hokies would get a pair of field goals eight minutes into the second half to make it a 24-20 contest. The Deacs would respond with their own field goal, but with 34 seconds left in the quarter, the Hokies would add another to put the score at 27-23 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was a masterclass from the Demon Deacons, holding the Hokies to a field goal that they would miss, followed by a six and a half minute drive that resulted in a field goal to make it 30-23.
With 2:14 left in the game, the Hokies took over with hopes of leading a hero drive, but as usual, the defense stood tall for the Deacs, forcing a turnover on downs and allowing the offense to kneel the ball, ending the game.