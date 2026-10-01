3 Matchups to Watch for in Wake Forest vs. Stanford

Coming off a fantastic win at Louisville last week, the Demon Deacons are feeling better than ever. They showed the world that they are not a team that will simply roll over and accept defeat against a perceived stronger opponent. They showed toughness and confidence in last week's match, a promising sign for all Wake fans.

They now have the opportunity to stack some wins and prove they are a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. Returning home to Winston-Salem, Wake will face Stanford this Saturday. In this cross-coastal matchup, the fans will be as amped up as ever for their Demon Deacons.

Wake was able to win the important matchups during last week's match, but they will have more storylines to watch out for this Saturday. If they hope to beat Stanford, it will once again require an all-out team effort, but certain players and coaches will have major impacts on how the game plays out.

Caden High vs. Somad Eaddy

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Somad Eaddy (38) celebrates with teammates after an interception against Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman cornerback Somad Eaddy has been a huge bright spot for the Demon Deacons so far this season, having made a crucial interception in last week's game. There is no doubt that scouts and fans have started to pay attention to his play as a first-year player.

Facing the young corner this week will be Caden High, a senior who is coming off a fantastic game against Georgia Tech, as he put up 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on just four receptions. Both players' confidence is at its peak, and whoever wins this matchup will have a big impact on their respective teams.

Wake's Run Game Against Stanford's Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark Iii (4) runs during the third quarter against Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Wake Forest was capable of succeeding on the ground thanks to great play from the offensive line and running backs Ty Clark III and Deuce Lawrence. This opened up the rest of the offense and allowed Gio Lopez to play more relaxed, as the Deacons consistently put themselves ahead of the chains.

Stanford's run defense ranks No. 88th in the country in terms of run defense. They have recently struggled to defend the run, allowing over 100 yards against both Duke and Miami. Despite this, they do have solid defenders such as linebacker Matt Rose. It will be crucial for Wake Forest's offense to run the ball effectively early and often this Saturday.

Wake Forest Against Itself

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) tackles Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off such a high of getting a ranked road win, the Deacons will have to keep their egos in check against a weaker Stanford team. Wake is already a heavy favorite, and the world is finally starting to acknowledge their merit. It would be a shame if they beat themselves and played down to their opponent when they're finally getting some national recognition.

Overall, there are plenty of things to look out for this Saturday. Wake has the chance to stack some wins and cause some havoc in the ACC. Their season has just started, and they cannot get complacent early on.