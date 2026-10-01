Wake Forest's Key Moments Amidst Upset Over Louisville

Wake Forest found itself in a back-and-forth battle early. Louisville took the first lead, but the Demon Deacons responded whenever the Cardinals seemed to gain control. Ty Clark III sparked the offense on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns and helping Wake Forest establish a physical presence.

The biggest offensive play of the game came late in the first half. With Wake Forest trailing 14-10, quarterback Gio Lopez connected with Carlos Hernandez on a 77-yard touchdown pass. The explosive play shifted the momentum toward the Demon Deacons and gave Wake Forest a 17-14 advantage.

Wake Forest added another touchdown before halftime when Clark found the end zone for the second time, pushing the lead to 24-14. Louisville answered with a long touchdown pass of its own, however, cutting the deficit to three points heading into halftime.

Carlos Hernandez (8) celebrates a after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals battled on into the second half, eventually tying the game at 27 all. With neither team able to create much separation, the pressure shifted to the fourth quarter. Wake Forest’s defense needed a stop, while the offense needed to find a way to put points on the board.

That opportunity came when Connor Calvert knocked through a 32-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining. Calvert’s kick gave Wake Forest a 30-27 lead and put the Demon Deacons in position to close out the upset.

Louisville then drove into Wake Forest territory and had a chance to tie the game with a 42-yard field-goal attempt, but the kick was missed with 2:29 remaining. The Cardinals got one final opportunity after taking over again and moved the ball to the Wake Forest 40-yard line.

With 18 seconds remaining, Louisville attempted a 57-yard field goal to tie the game. Wake Forest defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke broke through and blocked the kick, allowing the Demon Deacons to recover the ball and run out the remaining seconds to secure the 30-27 victory.

Focused on us 🎩



Cinematic Recap: Louisville pic.twitter.com/GaGOhCBFW4 — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 29, 2026

Hernandez was one of the game's biggest standouts. The senior receiver finished with nine catches for 194 yards and a touchdown, producing one of the best receiving performances in Wake Forest history. His performance earned him ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Kirschke also received conference recognition after his clutch performance. Along with the blocked field goal, he recorded three tackles and two sacks, earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Gio Lopez continued to provide steady quarterback play, completing 12 of 19 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. Ty Clark III contributed 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Aiden Hall led Wake Forest with 11 tackles.

The Demon Deacons made a game-changing defensive impact as a whole, recording four sacks and nine tackles for loss while limiting Louisville to just 75 rushing yards.

Wake Forest’s victory came down to timely plays on both sides of the ball. Hernandez delivered explosive plays, while Clark powered the running game, forcing the Cardinals' defense to be on their heels. Kirschke sealed it with his clutch field goal block. The 30-27 victory moved the Demon Deacons to 3-1 and gave them another important ACC win as conference play continues.