Just one week after losing 33-20 to one of the best teams in the country, the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes, Wake Forest and Head Coach Jake Dickert face a top-25 road test – this time against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals.

After a great start to the young season, Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez was listed on the team's official injury report heading into the matchup this weekend. Lopez had 312 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception last Friday, and has shown the talent on display that he showcased at South Alabama in 2024.

Wake Forest vs. Louisville - Game Details

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Kickoff Time: 12 P.M. ET

Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky (capacity 60,000)

Television: ESPN, with Tom Hart (Play-by-Play), Roddy Jones (Analyst), Quint Kessenich (Reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM

SiriusXM: 382

Internet: 972

Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: Louisville leads the series, 7-3

Last meeting: Louisville won, 48-21, on October 29, 2022

Weather Forecast

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Trevion Cooley (23) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the first half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 48-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While other parts of the country get battered by wind, rain, and flooding, Wake Forest should take on Louisville under cloudy conditions without a threat of rain or precipitation. The game should face winds to the southwest of around 3-5 mph, with a negligible amount of impact on the game itself.

Louisville placekicker Carson Hilbert's longest field goal this season is from 46 yards out, which is also his career best. Wake Forest's Connor Calvert hit a 50-yard field goal last season against SMU, and both stand a chance of converting from deep with the lack of wind gusts.

Tale of The Tape

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 48-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For Wake Forest fans, the last matchup against Louisville in 2022 brings back sore memories. In the midst of a 6-1 start to the season and entering the game with a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll, Wake Forest had much higher expectations than a 48-21 drubbing at the hands of the Cardinals.

The defeat came from a calamitous game for the Demon Deacons, who surrendered eight turnovers (two of which for a touchdown) and eight sacks to the Cardinals. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for three interceptions and lost three fumbles on the day, and the Cardinals tied the record for most points in a quarter against a top-10 team (35 points in the third quarter).

Instead, Wake Forest fans might try to remember the 2018 performance of running back Matt Colburn II, who rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals in a 56-35 win.

No matter the history, all eyes turn to the field this weekend, as Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons look to get their first ranked win of the season against the Cardinals.