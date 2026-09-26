Three Storylines to Watch as Wake Forest Takes on Louisville

The Demon Deacons enter the matchup 2-1 after last week’s 33-20 loss to No. 5 Miami. Louisville is also 2-1 after knocking off then-No. 16 SMU 41-31. Wake Forest has already shown it can compete on the road after its double-overtime victory at Purdue, but Louisville presents another challenge with an offense that has been one of the most productive in the ACC.

For Wake Forest, Saturday will come down to execution. Three storylines in particular could determine how the Demon Deacons handle their second straight ranked opponent.

What Has to Go Right for Wake Forest?

Don't flinch. Don't blink.



It's time to attack. pic.twitter.com/uZklpfL9Vn — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 25, 2026

For Wake Forest to leave Louisville with a win, several things will have to come together.

Assuming Gio Lopez is good to go on Saturday, he needs to keep playing at the level he has shown over the first three weeks. His 312-yard, three-touchdown performance against Miami demonstrated that he can make plays against a talented defense. He has also been a factor as a runner, totaling 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Standout wide receiver Carlos Hernandez will likely remain another important piece of the offense. His 322 receiving yards lead the Demon Deacons, and his ability to create explosive plays gives Wake Forest a way to challenge Louisville’s secondary.

Deacs receiver Jack Foley is another name to look for. He showed up big throughout last weekend’s game, including a 49 -yard reception that gave Wake a chance to bring the game within one score.

At the same time, Wake Forest needs more balance on the ground. Ty Clark III leads the team with 144 rushing yards, while Demond Lawrence has 124. Louisville, meanwhile, is averaging 229 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, Wake has to keep Louisville from controlling the game with its rushing attack. The Demon Deacons also need to find a way to create negative plays and force Kienholz into difficult passing situations.

Most importantly, Wake Forest has to play a clean game.

Can Wake Forest Finally Fix Its Penalty Issues?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) reacts to his long pass play reception against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Wake Forest wants to compete with Louisville, the Deacons have to stop giving away free yards.

Penalties have been a recurring problem for the Demon Deacons, and that issue became even more noticeable against Miami. Wake Forest was flagged 13 times for 122 yards in the loss, repeatedly putting them in difficult situations.

Those mistakes are especially dangerous against Louisville because the Cardinals have the offensive firepower to turn extra opportunities into points. Wake Forest cannot afford to consistently play behind the chains or give Louisville favorable field position.

The Demon Deacons have already shown that they can move the football when they avoid mistakes. Quarterback Gio Lopez has completed 66 of 105 passes for 887 yards and seven touchdowns through three games, while wide receiver Carlos Hernandez has 322 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The problem is that penalties can erase that offensive production quickly.

Wake Forest will need to be much more disciplined, particularly before the snap, on third down, and on special teams. Keeping drives alive and forcing Louisville to travel the length of the field could make a significant difference.

Can Wake Forest’s Veteran Defense Slow Down Louisville’s Explosive Offense?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Langston Hardy (11) tackles Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest's biggest challenge may be slowing down Louisville’s offense.

The Cardinals are averaging 46 points and 515 yards per game through three games, with production coming from both the passing and rushing games. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception. He has also rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns.

Louisville’s rushing attack may be an even bigger concern.

Keyjuan Brown has rushed for 231 yards on only 18 carries, averaging 12.8 yards per attempt. He showed just how dangerous he can be against SMU, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 58 and 53 yards. Isaac Brown has added 164 rushing yards, giving Louisville another reliable option in the backfield.

Wake Forest’s defense will need to prevent those explosive plays while also keeping Kienholz contained.

The Demon Deacons have some experienced pieces capable of making that happen. Langston Hardy leads the team with 18 tackles and has recorded two sacks, while Wake Forest has allowed 28.3 points per game through three contests.

The challenge is limiting Louisville to a minimal number of large gains and can’t make many, if any mistakes. Against an offense this explosive, Wake’s defense will have to consistently win first and second down.