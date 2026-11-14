A Defining Day in Dallas: Three Keys to Wake Forest’s Championship Push

Wake Forest has spent the fall building a championship case. Saturday in Dallas will test how much weight it can carry.

Heavyweight battle in Dallas 🥊 pic.twitter.com/au0XVVBAtf — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 14, 2026

The Demon Deacons enter their matchup against SMU at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in ACC play, riding a six-game winning streak and holding the No. 13 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. An appearance in the ACC Championship Game remains within reach, giving an already consequential road trip even greater significance.

Last weekend’s 77-0 victory over Merrimack offered another demonstration of Wake Forest’s offensive firepower. The Mustangs, however, present a different challenge: a fellow conference contender that hasn't lost an ACC home game since joining the league in 2024.

Wake Forest heads to Dallas with added stability on its sideline. The university announced a long-term extension for head coach Jake Dickert on Thursday, reinforcing its investment in a coach who has gone 17-5 since arriving in Winston-Salem. Those 17 victories already represent the third-most wins in program history over a two-year span. The agreement also reportedly includes additional financial support for assistant coaches and the roster.

On Friday, Wake Forest extended offensive coordinator Rob Ezell's tenure, preserving another key piece of its success. In Ezell’s second season, the Demon Deacons average 43.3 points per game, putting them on pace to set a school record.

Those commitments provide a foundation for the future. Saturday’s assignment is about what Wake Forest can accomplish now.

Keep the Offense on Schedule

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Jamar Searcy (29) celebrates his score in the end zone Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest’s recent scoring totals have commanded attention, but sustaining that production against SMU will require more than another collection of explosive plays.

The Demon Deacons have averaged more than 50 points over their past five games and scored at least 30 in eight of nine contests this season. Quarterback Gio Lopez has supplied both efficiency and versatility, completing approximately 67% of his passes for 2,176 yards, 18 touchdowns, and one interception. He has added 317 rushing yards and six scores.

His health remains a central storyline. Lopez missed the Merrimack game with a knee injury but is listed as probable for Saturday. Freshman Steele Pizzella delivered an impressive performance in his absence, though having Lopez available would give Wake Forest its most experienced option for managing a demanding conference road game.

Protecting him will be especially important with offensive linemen Dalton DeBoer and Tolu Olajide ruled out. Wake Forest must absorb those absences while maintaining the protection and rushing lanes that allow Ezell’s offense to operate effectively.

SMU has its own injury concerns. Defensive ends Ira Singleton IV, Trey Wilson, and Jahkai Lang are all out, potentially giving the Demon Deacons opportunities to test the Mustangs’ depth up front.

For Wake Forest, the priority should be avoiding the situations that make an offense predictable. Productive early downs, sound protection, and fewer unnecessary penalties would help keep the playbook open. Lopez has accounted for 24 touchdowns on just one turnover; maintaining that ball security could carry considerable weight against an opponent that can score quickly.

Make Jennings Earn Every Drive

SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) calls an audible Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest’s defense has helped turn a promising season into a championship pursuit. In October, the Demon Deacons outscored four ACC opponents 187-31, repeatedly giving their offense room to take control.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings will challenge that formula.

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Jennings threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 51-28 victory over Virginia Tech. Receiver Yamir Knight accounted for six catches, 103 yards, and three touchdowns, illustrating how quickly SMU’s passing attack can turn opportunities into points.

Wake Forest’s task begins with disrupting Jennings without compromising its coverage. Pressure loses its value if it lets receivers run free, while a conservative approach could give him too much time to find favorable matchups.

The Demon Deacons need disciplined rush lanes, reliable tackling, and a secondary that communicates well enough to keep isolated mistakes from turning into long touchdowns. With defensive back Devin Cook unavailable, those responsibilities grow even more significant.

Making SMU sustain drives should be a priority. Each additional snap gives Wake Forest another chance to force an incompletion, produce a negative play, or get off the field on third down. Letting the Mustangs score in a handful of plays would place greater pressure on an offense already managing injuries.

Wake Forest has played a controlled, defensive game throughout its winning streak. Against Jennings, success may depend on responding effectively when SMU does move the ball and keeping those possessions from consistently reaching the end zone.

Meet the Moment Without Letting It Dictate the Game

Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) tries to free himself Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stakes will be difficult to ignore. Both teams are still pursuing an ACC Championship Game appearance, and a Wake Forest victory would strengthen its position before closing out the regular season against Georgia Tech and Duke.

It would also add another meaningful road result to the Demon Deacons’ postseason résumé.

Reaching that point will require contributions from a roster dealing with several absences. Along with DeBoer, Olajide, and Cook, wide receiver Elijah Otieno and tight end Landon Morris have been ruled out. Lopez and linebacker Aiden Hall are listed as probable, with Hall upgraded from questionable.

Those injuries place greater responsibility on Wake Forest’s available players, particularly along the offensive line and in the secondary. Depth has served the Demon Deacons well this season. Saturday will test whether that depth can hold up against another conference contender.

Composure will matter just as much. Pre-snap penalties, missed assignments, and turnovers could become especially costly in a game between two productive offenses. Wake Forest must handle the atmosphere without allowing the significance of the afternoon to disrupt its execution.

Dickert’s extension removes one potential distraction. Athletic director John Currie emphasized the importance of settling speculation about the coach’s future, allowing attention to remain on the season’s remaining opportunities.

The program has made its commitment. The next step belongs to the players on the field.

Bringing Charlotte Closer

A general view of the ACC trophy after the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest has already won at Purdue, Louisville, NC State, and California. The Demon Deacons understand the demands of winning away from Winston-Salem, and that experience should serve them well against an SMU team with an unblemished ACC home record.

Still, previous road victories will offer little protection if Wake Forest cannot protect its quarterback, contain Jennings, and execute through its injury concerns.

The final three weeks will determine this season's reach. Saturday offers the Demon Deacons an opportunity to move closer to Charlotte while strengthening their national standing.

Wake Forest has earned its place in the championship conversation. Winning in Dallas would give that conversation considerably more substance.