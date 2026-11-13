Rival Report: The Key Mustangs Trotting in the Deacs' Way
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The week is finally upon us. Wake Forest packs their bags and travels for what will be the most important regular-season matchup of the entire year. Heading to beautiful North Dallas, the Demon Deacons will be facing the SMU Mustangs in a game that will likely determine who plays in the final ACC Championship.
With the extension of Jake Dickert, Demon Deacon Nation has faith in the future of this program. Winning this game would mean the world to this up-and -coming football program. Here are the key Mustangs who will likely be Wake Forest's biggest issues on Saturday.
SMU Key Players
1. QB - #7 Kevin Jennings
Kevin Jennings is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in all of college football. Jennings is a dual-threat and a deep-ball thrower. Throughout this season, Jennings has shown how dangerous he can be under center. Throwing for 25 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, Jennings is sitting at an 181.2 rating this season. Jennings is made for the big moments, and the Demon Deacons will need to exploit those volatile aspects of his game.
2. RB - #6 Kendrick Raphael
While Kevin Jennings is a difficult man to stop on the ground, he is nothing like Kendrick Raphael. Raphael is averaging an astounding 5.0 yards per carry. The senior transfer from Cal is having an impressive season. The Demon Deacons will need to slow Raphael down.
3. WR - #8 Yamir Knight
Kevin Jennings' favorite target, Yamir Knight, will be a tough matchup for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest has had incredible defensive showings over the past few weeks, and they will need to watch out for this to maintain that status.
4. LB - #23 Alexander Kilgore
The loyal-to-the-soil senior is ready to command the Mustangs' defense like he has all season. Leading the team in total tackles, Kilgore always finds himself in the mix. Limiting Kilgore's impact will be a major factor in Wake Forest winning this game.
5. DE - #16 Marques White
The list of dangerous Mustangs wouldn't be complete without Marques White. With 7.5 sacks this season, White has been a major problem for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. The UMass transfer has also forced two fumbles and will look to continue his impressive season at home against Wake Forest.
6. K - #97 Brendan Baird
As always, we must highlight our honorary specialist. Brendan Baird has been automatic this season. Baird has only missed one extra point and one kick on the season. Totalling 48 points and a season-long 50 yards, Baird has been a consistent force for this Mustang team.
This is the most important game of the regular season for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons need to win this game if they want any hope of an ACC Championship game or CFP bid. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.
Keylor is a sophomore at Wake Forest University. He is studying finance and statistics, yet he still has a keen interest in Demon Deacons sports. Growing up in the college town of Knoxville, Tennessee, Keylor found himself drawn to a variety of athletics. He channeled that passion into his high school athletic program, announcing, broadcasting, and interviewing every sport. As a writer for Wake Forest Demon Deacon On SI, Keylor will cover football, basketball, and baseball, but he is also looking forward to covering volleyball.Follow KeylorPiers