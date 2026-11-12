Jake Dickert Contract Extension: Why He's Earned It, Why Now, and Where Wake Forest Goes From Here

Throughout his first two seasons at Wake Forest, Head Coach Jake Dickert has 17 wins, including the winningest first season by a Demon Deacon head coach in program history. Now, Dickert has signed his second contract extension in as many years, re-signifying his commitment to building a winning culture in Winston-Salem.

While his resumé and results speak for themselves, it's crucial to note the importance of the timing of the agreement, how we got here, and how the extension will impact not just Dickert himself, but the program as a whole.

Why Extend Dickert Now?

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) dump mayo on head coach Jake Dickert and his family receive the traditional mayo dump after Wake Forest Demon Deacons win at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Within the past few weeks, it has been hard to ignore the fact that Dickert's name popped up in many coaching search lists, from Tallahassee to College Park, and beyond. This is in part due to his ability to win, no matter the region of the country- whether it be in Pullman, Washington, or Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Dickert can win anywhere.

Answering the looming question of "...will Jake Dickert stay in Winston-Salem?" is huge ahead of one of the most important games this season, as the Demon Deacons travel down to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs. Wake Forest enters this weekend, and this coming offseason, with the relief of continuity- and now, having addressed the outside noise - can focus on playing their best football.

Something must also be said for Wake Forest as an institution, which is entering a crucial period of time in the school's history. Under the guidance of new university president Peter Rodriguez, Wake Forest is soon to open The Grounds next year, and the reassurance of maintaining a winning culture goes a long way.

Dickert's Commitment to Staff

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One of the most underrated aspects of Dickert's success in Winston-Salem is how effective his staff has been, both on the field, in the transfer portal, and in recruiting.

After last year's unprecedented success, Wake Forest lost receivers coach Nick Edwards, along with star receiver Chris Barnes, to Oklahoma State. Instead of struggling this season with a new position coach, one could say they did quite the opposite- hiring East Carolina's Dyrell Roberts, who has improved the passing game alongside offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. Roberts and Ezell have also unlocked the potential of receiver Carlos Hernandez, who currently ranks as one of the best in the nation in both receptions (61) and receiving yards (945).

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and company have not only replaced key figures from last year's defense, but have also turned it into one of the most dominant defensive corps in recent memory. Despite losing the likes of Mateen Ibirogba to Texas Tech in the offseason, they identified plenty of talent, like FCS transfer and current team tackling leader Vinny Firenze. Additionally, his defense has only allowed 31 points in a four-game span, something that hasn't been done by a Wake Forest team since 1988.

"I want to be here with these coaches and these players," Dickert said to FOX Sports' Ben Portnoy earlier this week, before a contract was agreed upon. "To me, they're the priority, not me. Once that's done, we're good."

In part, this contract reinforces the resources for the current staff, like Ezell, Hazelton, Roberts, and others, who have propelled the Demon Deacons into the stratosphere so far during Dickert's tenure in Winston-Salem.

Where Wake Forest Goes From Here

Nov 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Joshua Patterson (25) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Merrimack Warriors at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For many Wake Forest fans, the hopeful answer to this question is: "the College Football Playoff."

Dickert and his Deacs have gotten off to one of the best starts in Wake Forest program history, joining the likes of the 1944, 2006, and 2021 teams as having won eight of their first nine games. Dickert also has Wake Forest at 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings, with a potential path to the program's first appearance in the playoff ahead of them.

For now, Dickert and Wake Forest fans alike can take a breath and focus on the next game ahead of them: the SMU Mustangs.