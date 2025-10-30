Deacons Daily

Deacon Dreams Become More Clear as Path to Bowl Eligability Widens

Wake's big win over SMU gives them an even clearer path at a bowl game this season

Justin Kontul

Eni Falayi and Micah Mays celebrate for the Deacs against SMU
Eni Falayi and Micah Mays celebrate for the Deacs against SMU / Evan Harris/Wake Forest on SI
This is now our second issue of "Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better), we will preview upcoming matchups and talk about projections for the rest of the season.

The Deacs pulled off a big one this past week! This win made the Deacs 5-2 and just one game away from reaching bowl eligibility. The question for Deac fans now may be just how high this team can go. Wake still has a tough road trip in front of them, though, so let's outline the road from here:

11/1 at Florida State

Florida State player
Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Florida State will certainly be fresh for the Deacs coming off a much-needed bye week. This should have given the Seminoles added time to prepare for the Deacs. This Saturday, when the two square off, Florida State will be celebrating homecoming. This should only add to what is sure to be an electric game day atmosphere for a Saturday night kickoff.

My heart wants to ride with the Deacs, but my head is telling me this is a get-right matchup for Florida State at home. This projection could change if Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is out.

Prediction
Florida State 24 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest now 5-3
One game away from bowl eligibility

11/8 at Virginia

Tony Elliott After UNC Game
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott runs off the field after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Virginia picked up a 17-16 win at North Carolina this past weekend in overtime. This makes the Cavaliers 3-0 in overtime games they've played this season. This makes it two straight games (UNC and Washington State), Virginia has looked beatable.

They have a tricky one this weekend in California against Cal. If Virginia can win this game, then the Deacs would be traveling to Charlottesville to play a ranked opponent under the lights (I even hear whispers of College Gameday could be there). I am sticking with Virginia in this one, but it is certainly a winnable game for the Deacs.

Prediction
Virginia 21 - Wake Forest 17
Wake Forest remains 5-3
One game away from bowl eligibility

11/15 vs North Carolina

North Carolina Players in Game
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a tough road stretch, the Deacs will return home and take on the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Bill Belichick's first year in college football has been a struggle as the Tar Heels have yet to beat a Power Four opponent. They came close this past weekend against Virginia, but failed to convert a two-point conversion to win it in overtime. Even though the Tar Heels are improving, this is a get-right game for the Deacs after a tough road stretch.

Prediction
Wake Forest 31 - North Carolina 21 
Wake Forest now 6-4
Bowl Eligible!!

11/22 vs Delaware

Delaware ball carrier runs in game
Delaware Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) hangs on to the ball as he is taken down by Western Kentucky during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 4-3. They are 2-2 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. The Deacs will wrap up their home schedule this week with Senior Day, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!

Prediction:
Wake Forest 38 - Delaware 17
Wake Forest now 7-4

11/29 at Duke

Duke quarterback throws ball against Georgia Tech
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke had a much-needed bye week this past weekend to prepare for the final stretch of the season. This rivalry game is one that all Deac fans love to see, capping off the regular season. Duke has been up and down this season, sitting at 4-3, but they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home.

Prediction:
Duke 27 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest ends regular season 7-5

As of this point, I have the Deacs finishing at the same 7-5 mark that I had them at in my initial article. I am really hoping they can prove me wrong this weekend and pick up a big win in Tallahassee. This team has conquered every challenge in front of them this season, so why not go pick up another big road win? Can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds!

