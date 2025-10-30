Deacon Dreams Become More Clear as Path to Bowl Eligability Widens
This is now our second issue of "Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better), we will preview upcoming matchups and talk about projections for the rest of the season.
The Deacs pulled off a big one this past week! This win made the Deacs 5-2 and just one game away from reaching bowl eligibility. The question for Deac fans now may be just how high this team can go. Wake still has a tough road trip in front of them, though, so let's outline the road from here:
11/1 at Florida State
Florida State will certainly be fresh for the Deacs coming off a much-needed bye week. This should have given the Seminoles added time to prepare for the Deacs. This Saturday, when the two square off, Florida State will be celebrating homecoming. This should only add to what is sure to be an electric game day atmosphere for a Saturday night kickoff.
My heart wants to ride with the Deacs, but my head is telling me this is a get-right matchup for Florida State at home. This projection could change if Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is out.
Prediction
Florida State 24 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest now 5-3
One game away from bowl eligibility
11/8 at Virginia
Virginia picked up a 17-16 win at North Carolina this past weekend in overtime. This makes the Cavaliers 3-0 in overtime games they've played this season. This makes it two straight games (UNC and Washington State), Virginia has looked beatable.
They have a tricky one this weekend in California against Cal. If Virginia can win this game, then the Deacs would be traveling to Charlottesville to play a ranked opponent under the lights (I even hear whispers of College Gameday could be there). I am sticking with Virginia in this one, but it is certainly a winnable game for the Deacs.
Prediction
Virginia 21 - Wake Forest 17
Wake Forest remains 5-3
One game away from bowl eligibility
11/15 vs North Carolina
After a tough road stretch, the Deacs will return home and take on the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Bill Belichick's first year in college football has been a struggle as the Tar Heels have yet to beat a Power Four opponent. They came close this past weekend against Virginia, but failed to convert a two-point conversion to win it in overtime. Even though the Tar Heels are improving, this is a get-right game for the Deacs after a tough road stretch.
Prediction
Wake Forest 31 - North Carolina 21
Wake Forest now 6-4
Bowl Eligible!!
11/22 vs Delaware
For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 4-3. They are 2-2 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. The Deacs will wrap up their home schedule this week with Senior Day, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!
Prediction:
Wake Forest 38 - Delaware 17
Wake Forest now 7-4
11/29 at Duke
Duke had a much-needed bye week this past weekend to prepare for the final stretch of the season. This rivalry game is one that all Deac fans love to see, capping off the regular season. Duke has been up and down this season, sitting at 4-3, but they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home.
Prediction:
Duke 27 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest ends regular season 7-5
As of this point, I have the Deacs finishing at the same 7-5 mark that I had them at in my initial article. I am really hoping they can prove me wrong this weekend and pick up a big win in Tallahassee. This team has conquered every challenge in front of them this season, so why not go pick up another big road win? Can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds!