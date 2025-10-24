Deacon Dreams Have a Path to Bowl Eligibility
With half of the schedule still to go and four wins under their belt, the Deacs look to make a push towards a bowl game this season. Only two more wins are needed this season to qualify for a bowl, but let's take a look at the path and see if these Deacon Dreams can become a reality.
10/25 vs SMU
The Mustangs will certainly come into the game this weekend, racing off a great win at Clemson. Their QB, Kevin Jennings, has looked terrific, and they are still undefeated in conference play since joining the ACC. However, it is the homecoming game for the Deacs, and they are coming off a bye week to rest up and prep for the Mustangs. This game has trap written all over it. Give me the Deacs!
Prediction:
Wake 34-SMU 28
Wake Forest now 5-2
One game away from bowling!
11/1 at Florida State
The Deacs have shown their potential to spoil big games on the road before, and this Florida State team is reeling after losing four games straight. However, a night game in Tallahassee is still a very challenging environment. Add that to the desperation the Seminoles will be feeling to pick up a win. This seems like a tall task for the Deacs.
Prediction
Florida State 27 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest now 5-3
One game away from bowling!
11/8 at Virginia
This Virginia team is having a breakout year in the ACC. They are currently undefeated in conference play and 16th in the AP poll. Their offense has looked very solid throughout the season, and Tony Elliot is finally seeing his hard work pay off. This is a tough game on the road against a likely ranked opponent.
Prediction
Virginia 31 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest now 5-4
One game away from bowling!
11/15 vs North Carolina
After a tough road stretch, the Deacs will return home and take on the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Bill Belichick's first year in college football has been a struggle as the Tar Heels have yet to beat a Power Five opponent. This is a get-right game for the Deacs.
Prediction
Wake Forest 34 North Carolina 21
Wake Forest now 6-4
Bowl Eligible!!
11/22 vs Delaware
For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 4-3. They are 2-2 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. The Deacs will be wrapping up their home schedule during this week with senior day, and I am predicting those seniors will go out with a victory!
Prediction:
Wake Forest 38 - Delaware 17
Wake Forest now 7-4
11/29 at Duke
The rivalry game that all Deac fans love to see caps off the regular season. Duke has been up and down this season, sitting at 4-3, but they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home.
Prediction:
Duke 27 - Wake Forest 21
Wake Forest ends regular season 7-5
So, as of right now, we have the Deacs sitting at 7-5 and getting ready for a bowl game. Let's hope the Deacs can continue to impress to reach this goal and maybe win even more games!