Deacs Have Halftime Edge of Nationally Ranked Cavaliers
On College Football Gameday, hosts Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Wake Forest Demon Deacons over the Virginia Cavaliers. It hasn't been the prettiest game of the season—a growing trend—but the road underdogs have the 12th-ranked Wahoos on the upset alert through 30 minutes.
Highlights of the First Half – Wake Forest at Virginia
After an encouraging 18-yard run by Robby Ashford on the first play from scrimmage, Wake Forest was forced to punt. Kam Robinson blocked Cal Joseph's attempt, setting the Cavaliers up on the Wake 24-yard line. However, the Demon Deacons' defense held strong, and Virginia settled for a field goal.
0–3 Virginia
Virginia's Chandler Morris took a late hit from Travon West and exited the game around the eight-minute mark in the second quarter. Backup Daniel Kaelin immediately busted a 54-yard run, setting the Cavaliers up on the Wake Forest 8-yard line. Once again, the Deacs bent but didn't break.
0–6 Virginia
All hope seemed lost for Wake Forest to score in the first half, but Carlos Hernandez changed that when he returned a Virginia punt 88 yards for a touchdown late in the first half.
7–6 Wake Forest
Following the punt return magic, Dallas Afalava strip-sacked Daniel Kaelin, and Langston Hardy jumped on the ball—it was the first sack for either team. Following the turnover, Connor Calvert connected from 40 yards out.
10–6 Wake Forest
Halftime Score: Wake Forest 10 – Virginia 6
It was once again one of those weird Wake Forest halves; Virginia had their chances, yet the Wake Forest defense kept the Deacs alive and well. The Demon Deacon offense also had opportunities, but ultimately stalled after continually garnering minimal momentum.
However, it was the special teams that landed the surprise blow with under two minutes to go in the half, potentially altering the trajectory of tonight's events.
Key Players of the First Half:
Carlos Hernandez
He has struggled a lot this season, particularly against SMU when he muffed two punts, losing one of them. Tonight, he did bobble a punt, but all is forgiven after he masterfully followed a parade of blockers to hit pay dirt.
Wake Forest's Defense
I will specifically highlight Dylan Hazen and Dallas Afalava. Hazen finished the half with a team-leading 5 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Afalava had 4 tackles, with one of them being a strip sack late in the second quarter.
It appears the Demon Deacon defense soundly bounced back from its Florida State beatdown and has returned to normal form.
Halftime Stats
Team Stats
Wake Forest
Virginia
First Downs
6
4
Third Down Efficiency
1/8
1/6
Fourth Down Efficiency
1/3
0/1
Total Yards
123
117
Passing Yards
46
38
Rushing Yards
77
79
Turnovers
0
1
Times Sacked
0
1
Penalties (Yards)
3 (25)
1 (5)