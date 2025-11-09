Deacons Daily

Deacs Have Halftime Edge of Nationally Ranked Cavaliers

There are a lot of eyes on tonight's matchup, and the Demon Deacons aren't letting down—even with some ugly moments.

Blake Robison

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

On College Football Gameday, hosts Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Wake Forest Demon Deacons over the Virginia Cavaliers. It hasn't been the prettiest game of the season—a growing trend—but the road underdogs have the 12th-ranked Wahoos on the upset alert through 30 minutes.

Highlights of the First Half – Wake Forest at Virginia

After an encouraging 18-yard run by Robby Ashford on the first play from scrimmage, Wake Forest was forced to punt. Kam Robinson blocked Cal Joseph's attempt, setting the Cavaliers up on the Wake 24-yard line. However, the Demon Deacons' defense held strong, and Virginia settled for a field goal.

0–3 Virginia

Virginia's Chandler Morris took a late hit from Travon West and exited the game around the eight-minute mark in the second quarter. Backup Daniel Kaelin immediately busted a 54-yard run, setting the Cavaliers up on the Wake Forest 8-yard line. Once again, the Deacs bent but didn't break.

0–6 Virginia

All hope seemed lost for Wake Forest to score in the first half, but Carlos Hernandez changed that when he returned a Virginia punt 88 yards for a touchdown late in the first half.

7–6 Wake Forest

Following the punt return magic, Dallas Afalava strip-sacked Daniel Kaelin, and Langston Hardy jumped on the ball—it was the first sack for either team. Following the turnover, Connor Calvert connected from 40 yards out.

10–6 Wake Forest

Wake Forest Footbal
Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) carries the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Halftime Score: Wake Forest 10 – Virginia 6

It was once again one of those weird Wake Forest halves; Virginia had their chances, yet the Wake Forest defense kept the Deacs alive and well. The Demon Deacon offense also had opportunities, but ultimately stalled after continually garnering minimal momentum.

However, it was the special teams that landed the surprise blow with under two minutes to go in the half, potentially altering the trajectory of tonight's events.

Key Players of the First Half:

Carlos Hernandez

He has struggled a lot this season, particularly against SMU when he muffed two punts, losing one of them. Tonight, he did bobble a punt, but all is forgiven after he masterfully followed a parade of blockers to hit pay dirt.

Wake Forest's Defense

I will specifically highlight Dylan Hazen and Dallas Afalava. Hazen finished the half with a team-leading 5 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Afalava had 4 tackles, with one of them being a strip sack late in the second quarter.

It appears the Demon Deacon defense soundly bounced back from its Florida State beatdown and has returned to normal form.

Halftime Stats

Team Stats

Wake Forest

Virginia

First Downs

6

4

Third Down Efficiency

1/8

1/6

Fourth Down Efficiency

1/3

0/1

Total Yards

123

117

Passing Yards

46

38

Rushing Yards

77

79

Turnovers

0

1

Times Sacked

0

1

Penalties (Yards)

3 (25)

1 (5)

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Blake Robison
BLAKE ROBISON

Blake is a Sophomore at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. When not living on campus, he resides in West Virginia, where he was born and raised. He is studying communication and is invested in all things related to sports media. In his Freshman year, he completed an internship with the National Sports Media Association, and also worked as a sports editor at Wake Forest's student-run newspaper, the Old Gold & Black. Currently, Blake does play-by-play broadcasting for Wake Forest Club Ice Hockey and holds a job at Learfield, working as a studio host. In a perfect world, he would spend his free time road tripping and attending concerts all across the United States.

Home/Football