What is on Wake Forest Sports Fan's Christmas List?
The Christmas season is upon us, and Wake Forest athletes, coaches, and fans will be spending quality time with their families and may see some presents under the Christmas tree. Being a Wake Forest sports fan comes with its fair share of ups and downs. Still, we are always eager to cheer on the Deacs year-round. Here are some things Wake Forest fans may have on their Christmas list, and let's hope they are received!
Coach Dickert Mayo Bath
I can speak for all fans when I say this is at the top of the list this Christmas. On January 2nd, the Deacs will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State in what caps off a strong 2025 season. A win in this game would be huge for the team to finish strong and a massive building block for the program going forward.
One of the great traditions of this bowl game is that the winning coach gets doused in mayonnaise. Dickert said in a recent press conference that he is going to be the first coach to do it with his two sons. Sign me up for this perfect way to end the football season. Coach Dickert has been such a success for the whole Wake Forest community in his first season, and capping off the year by getting a mayo bath just seems right.
NCAA Tournament Birth (finally!!)
The Wake Forest basketball team has entertained fans with some great talent over the years. Guys like Cam Hildreth, Hunter Saliis, Alondes Williams, and Ty Appleby have been so fun to watch in a Wake Forest uniform. However, all of this has come without an NCAA Tournament bid since 2017. I think all fans are really hoping this year the Deacs will get over the hump.
The season has been filled with ups and downs so far, and is currently on a down point after a blowout home loss to Vanderbilt. However, Wake is 9-4 and still has ample opportunities to right the ship in ACC play against a much more competitive conference. A win against a Big Four opponent would also be a very sweet stocking stuffer. Let's hope Steve Forbes and company can finally get it done!
Rebuilt WR Room
Wake Forest has already announced a bunch of players who are returning to the field to suit up next season. However, the one area where holes are appearing is the wide receiver room. Breakout player Chris Barnes, along with Micah Mays, announced intentions to enter the transfer portal. Sterling Berkhalter, Eni Falayi, and Sawyer Racanelli are all out of eligibility.
Wide receivers coach Nick Edwards is also moving on to Oklahoma State. On the bright side, Carlos Hernandez did announce he is staying in Winston-Salem for another season. Still, the Deacs have a lot of work to do over the offseason to give the offense ample weapons for next season. Let's hope Santa taps into the transfer portal and puts some new receivers beneath the tree.
Baseball Season to Start
The Wake Forest faithful are preparing to cheer on the Deacs for another season of baseball at the Couch. Since making the College World Series in 2023, Wake has had decent seasons but lost in the regionals of the NCAA Tournament both years. Last year's team was young and returns a lot of production. Plus, former Deac Nick Kurtz had a historic rookie season and was the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year.
I know Santa loves the cold weather, but there is nothing better than when spring hits Winston-Salem, and Deac fans get to enjoy some good baseball at the Couch. Let's hope that Tom Walter and Wake Forest can put together a solid season and make another run at the College World Series.
I hope all Deac fans have a very Merry Christmas, and let's hope Santa and his elves are paying attention to our wishlist for 2026!
