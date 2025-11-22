Wake Forest Dominates For 8th Win of the Season

Deacons Daily

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons found their offense in the win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez had 197 receiving yards on five catches and two touchdowns in the win over Delaware. The 93-yard catch for his 2nd touchdown of the day was the longest in school history.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons keep on winning, this time putting on an absolute clinic as they dominated the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 52-14 for their eighth win of the 2025 campaign, and year one under Jake Dickert.

While the defense was as dominant as ever, the offense was the story of this one. Finding a rhythm on that side of the ball that the Demon Deacons haven't had since the first half against Oregon State, more than a month ago now.

With one game remaining for the Demon Deacons, coming against one of their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, Dickert and company seem to be figuring out both sides of the ball at the perfect time.

First Half Domination

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images / Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons wasted no time against the Blue Hens, dominating on every front in the first half of the contest. They outgained their opponent 360 to 112, including 225 rushing yards on 23 carries, for an average of 9.8 yards per carry. They went the entire length of the first half without a punt, compared to forcing four from the Blue Hens.

Demond Claiborne kicked things off with a rushing touchdown from one yard out, but Ty Clark would follow up Claiborne with a 13-yard rush himself, to give the Demon Deacons an early 15-0 lead. The Blue Hens would respond, though, completing a 43-yard pass for a touchdown, which would account for over 33% of their entire yards in the half.

However, the Deacs weren't done. After hitting a 44-yard field goal, quarterback Robby Ashford would want to get into the action and would get a rushing touchdown from four yards out to make it 25-7. Another 44-yard field goal from Calvert would be followed up by a 79-yard catch and run from Carlos Hernandez to give the Demon Deacons a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Second Half Coasting

Harry Lodge, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Harry Lodge (25) runs onto the field before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images / Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons would give their starters some rest in the second half, but would still outgain the Blue Hens 217- 188. This time, they would find their success through the air, throwing for 179 yards and completing six of their nine passes in the half.

Hernandez would finish as the team's leading receiver, finishing with 197 yards on five catches, including a 93-yard touchdown reception, marking his second 70-plus yard touchdown reception of the day. Receiver Chris Barnes would finish as the team's leading rusher, using one carry to go 78 yards to set up a score. The Demon Deacons would score 17 points in the half, while only allowing seven.

Final Score: Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14

