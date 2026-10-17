Deacs Travel Out West. Can Their Winning Streak Continue? Our Staff Makes Their Picks

It's time for some ACC After Dark, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 5-1 (3-1 ACC) and travel west for a 10:30 pm ET kickoff against the Cal Golden Bears (3-3, 2-1 ACC).

Heading into Week 7, Wake is the only team in all of FBS with three Power Four road wins. A win on Saturday night will give them four and extend their win streak to four straight. A win will also make the Deacs bowl eligible. Doing that in mid-October is an impressive accomplishment. Our staff believes all of those accomplishments will happen tomorrow night.

Each week, our staff makes their predictions. For the second consecutive week, our staff is not unanimous in our picks, with one of us picking Cal to pull off the upset. This week, Andrew is the lone dissenter.

Our staff predicts Wake will win by two scores, with an average margin of victory of 11.2 points. We are also predicting a total of 51.6 points in the game. That works out to an average prediction of a 31-20 win for Wake Forest.

Last week, all but one of us had the Deacs beating the Wolfpack. Brandon came closest with his prediction of Wake Forest 35 - NC State 10. This was his second win of the season, which was enough to move him back to the top of our leaderboard.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Five:

Place Name Wins Losses Closest Cumulative Differential 1 Brandon 5 1 2 105 2 Barry 5 1 1 95 3 Keylor 5 1 1 108 4 Alex 5 1 1 111 5 Justin 5 1 1 120 6 Seth 5 1 1 128 7 JD 5 1 0 111 8 Andrew 5 1 0 140 9 Sean 4 2 0 148 10 Blake* 2 1 0 64

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cal Golden Bears

Alex Gendron (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-21

Andrew Bauhs (5-1) - Cal 26-24

Barry Lewis (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-21

Blake Robison (2-1) - Wake Forest 31-21

Brandon Oakes (5-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 31-10

JD Andress (5-1) - Wake Forest 31-20

Justin Kontul (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 42-28

Keylor Piers (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-13

Sean Kennedy (4-2) - Wake Forest 31-24

Seth Dowdle (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-14



* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.



What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. It will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. You can watch it on ESPN2.