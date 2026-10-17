Deacs Travel Out West. Can Their Winning Streak Continue? Our Staff Makes Their Picks
In this story:
It's time for some ACC After Dark, as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 5-1 (3-1 ACC) and travel west for a 10:30 pm ET kickoff against the Cal Golden Bears (3-3, 2-1 ACC).
Heading into Week 7, Wake is the only team in all of FBS with three Power Four road wins. A win on Saturday night will give them four and extend their win streak to four straight. A win will also make the Deacs bowl eligible. Doing that in mid-October is an impressive accomplishment. Our staff believes all of those accomplishments will happen tomorrow night.
Each week, our staff makes their predictions. For the second consecutive week, our staff is not unanimous in our picks, with one of us picking Cal to pull off the upset. This week, Andrew is the lone dissenter.
Our staff predicts Wake will win by two scores, with an average margin of victory of 11.2 points. We are also predicting a total of 51.6 points in the game. That works out to an average prediction of a 31-20 win for Wake Forest.
Last week, all but one of us had the Deacs beating the Wolfpack. Brandon came closest with his prediction of Wake Forest 35 - NC State 10. This was his second win of the season, which was enough to move him back to the top of our leaderboard.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Five:
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brandon
5
1
2
105
2
Barry
5
1
1
95
3
Keylor
5
1
1
108
4
Alex
5
1
1
111
5
Justin
5
1
1
120
6
Seth
5
1
1
128
7
JD
5
1
0
111
8
Andrew
5
1
0
140
9
Sean
4
2
0
148
10
Blake*
2
1
0
64
* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cal Golden Bears
Alex Gendron (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-21
Andrew Bauhs (5-1) - Cal 26-24
Barry Lewis (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-21
Blake Robison (2-1) - Wake Forest 31-21
Brandon Oakes (5-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 31-10
JD Andress (5-1) - Wake Forest 31-20
Justin Kontul (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 42-28
Keylor Piers (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-13
Sean Kennedy (4-2) - Wake Forest 31-24
Seth Dowdle (5-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-14
* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next for the Demon Deacons?
The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. It will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. You can watch it on ESPN2.
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.