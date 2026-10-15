College Football Tour Visits Cal and California Memorial Stadium

Editor's Note: Are you headed to Berkeley this weekend for Wake's game against the Cal Golden Bears? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at California Memorial Stadium. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 138 FBS stadiums. He wants to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique. He has experienced 131 of the 138.





Driving across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco to Berkeley offers the first hint that you’re in for something special when visiting the home of the Golden Bears. Once on campus, you’re immediately immersed in California cool—a perfect blend of eclectic eateries, unique shops, and colorful personalities. Drive deeper into town and farther up the picturesque, rising landscape, and you’ll find yourself wishing you had gone to college here.

Student energy is impossible to miss as you wander through Berkeley’s campus, particularly its artistic spirit. An a cappella group sings the alma mater beneath swaying palms while freestyle dancers entertain in an open quad. Fans decked out in blue and gold make their way toward Memorial Stadium, and you get the sense that they genuinely appreciate the beauty, history, and tradition of this university.

California Memorial Stadium as viewed from Tightwad Hill with the broader Bay Area in the distance. | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Nowhere on campus is that appreciation more evident than atop Tightwad Hill, adjacent to Memorial Stadium. From this elevated perspective, fans enjoy an soaring view of the stadium below, with a breathtaking Bay Area panorama stretching out behind it. Downtown San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Bay Bridge all contribute to the spectacular backdrop.

Admission is free, which explains the hill’s aptly chosen nickname. Bring a lawn chair, perch on a log, or sprawl out on the ground. Every seat offers a unique perspective.

Despite their frugal reputation, the fans who gather here are among Cal’s most devoted. Strike up a conversation with any of them, and it’s like opening a living history book of California football. These diehards love sharing their firsthand perspectives on the Golden Bears’ storied games and enduring traditions.

Tightwad Hill overlooking California Memorial Stadium | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

One fan regaled me with memories of legendary Stanford matchups, when more than 300 tightwads could crowd onto the hill. He recalled watching the Blue Angels perform aerial stunts over San Francisco Bay and described the eerie yet deeply moving experience of singing the national anthem while overlooking Memorial Stadium during the game following September 11, 2001. These are the kinds of memories that make Tightwad Hill so much more than a place to watch football.

Climb a little higher, veer to the right, and dodge a few trees, and you’ll encounter the California Victory Cannon and its dedicated crew of Cannoneers. The cannon holds a special place in Cal football history, firing before every game, after every Golden Bears score, and, most enthusiastically, after a California victory.

California Victory Cannon | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Back on level ground, it’s immediately apparent that the stadium’s renovations have preserved much of its beautiful original architecture. Memorial Stadium, with a capacity of more than 60,000, is a classic, old-school bowl built as a memorial to Californians who lost their lives in war.

Before kickoff, the Cal Band entertains the crowd and marches proudly through the pregame festivities. The Golden Bears take the field to their fight song and the thunderous blast of the victory cannon. Students hold their ground along the 50-yard line, making their devotion to the Bears heard throughout the game. Meanwhile, card stunts bring an added touch of creativity to the crowd, as colorful messages ripple across the bleachers.

Sep 29, 2018; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears fans gather in the stadium before the game against the Oregon Ducks at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Cal fans are a loyal, proud bunch who stand by their team through triumph and tribulation. Win or lose, they pour out of Memorial Stadium and filter into Berkeley, ready to celebrate another memorable game day. For the most part, they’re a hospitable crowd—except, of course, when Stanford is involved—and their enthusiasm only adds to the charm of their beautiful surroundings.

October 20, 2012; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears fans during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Berkeley is more than a college town on football Saturdays. It’s a place where campus culture, local character, breathtaking scenery, and generations of football tradition come together. The town, the campus, and the entire game-day experience make Cal a must-stop destination for any college football fan. Visit once, and you’ll leave with memories that last a lifetime.

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