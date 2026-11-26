Wake Forest is one win away from putting the College Football Playoff committee in a position where leaving the Demon Deacons out would require a crazy explanation.

Jake Dickert's team enters Saturday's regular season finale against Duke at 10-1 and No. 8 in the latest CFP rankings. Wake Forest has already secured a place in the ACC Championship Game against No. 7 Miami, which means the next two weeks aren't about qualifying for Charlotte. They're about making sure the Deacs have a way into the playoff even if they don't win a conference championship.

Beating Duke would provide enormous amounts of protection. An 11-1 regular season record and a top-eight ranking would give Wake Forest a strong argument for an at-large berth, even if Miami wins the rematch. Nothing is guaranteed until the committee announces its field, but another convincing performance could make this the most consequential regular season contest in program history.

Duke Has One of the Nation's Best Players

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke isn't arriving in Winston-Salem to participate in a celebration, however. The Blue Devils are 7-4 and have one of the country's most dangerous offensive players in Nate Sheppard, who might be the best player on either roster.

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The sophomore has rushed for 1,436 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He's also caught 46 passes for 402 yards and another four scores, production that has earned him a place among the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award. Duke can hand him the ball in almost any situation, knowing that he's likely to make a big-time play.

The other offensive player to know is quarterback Walker Eget. He's no Darian Mensah, but he's thrown for 2,193 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions, while receiver Javen Micholas caught six passes for 87 yards in last week's 20-10 loss to Clemson. The offense has other ways to move the ball, of course, but Sheppard is the main catalyst for the Blue Devils. Stopping him should be the priority.

All the Demon Deacons Need is One More Dominant Performance

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with fans after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickert and the Demon Deacons have consistently left no doubt all year long. If they can do that one more time then it'll almost definitely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Wake Forest has earned its ranking through weeks of dominant football. The ultimate goal of a national championship, something that Demon Deacons fans never thought they'd ever reach, is within sight. All that's left to do is win.