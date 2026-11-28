Our Staff Makes Their Picks for the Regular Season Finale
In this story:
The No. 8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons have clinched a spot in the final ACC Championship Game next week against Miami. However, the Deacs are in a great position to make the College Football Playoff and possibly even host a first-round game.
But for that to happen, Wake must first get past the Duke Blue Devils (7-4, 4-4 ACC), who come to Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon for the regular season finale.
Our staff is expecting another huge win for Wake Forest. Once again, our editorial staff writers are unanimous in picking Wake Forest to win. Our staff projects the Deacs to win by an average of 23.7 points, just over three touchdowns. Our average projected combined score is 54.3 points. This works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest 39, Duke 15.
Last week, no one came particularly close to predicting the final score against Georgia Tech. Seth was the closest, missing by 17 points, with Blake right behind him at 18 points. The win moved Seth up to fourth place in our season rankings, while Brandon, with four closest predictions this season, remains atop the leaderboard.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Twelve:
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brandon
10
1
4
201
2
Keylor
10
1
2
227
3
Justin
10
1
2
252
4
Seth
10
1
2
273
5
Barry
10
1
1
230
6
Alex
10
1
1
263
7
JD
10
1
0
248
8
Andrew
9
2
0
297
9
Sean
8
3
0
327
10
Blake*
7
1
1
178
* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils
Alex Gendron (10-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 34-10
Andrew Bauhs (9-2) - Wake Forest 45-17
Barry Lewis (10-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 49-14
Blake Robison* (7-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 37-13
Brandon Oakes (10-1, four closest predictions) - Wake Forest 42-10
JD Andress (10-1) - Wake Forest 31-21
Justin Kontul (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 34-13
Keylor Piers (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 35-10
Sean Kennedy (8-3) - Wake Forest 45-28
Seth Dowdle (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 38-17
* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next for the Demon Deacons?
Wake Forest has at least three more games this season, and possibly more if they make it into the College Football Playoff.
The regular-season finale kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 28. It will be played at Allegacy Financial Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. You can watch the game on ESPN.
The final ACC Championship Game will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, December 5. It will feature a rematch as Wake plays Miami again. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. You can watch that game on ABC.
If Wake Forest makes the College Football Playoff, the first-round games will be played on campuses on December 18 and 19.
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.