The No. 8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons have clinched a spot in the final ACC Championship Game next week against Miami. However, the Deacs are in a great position to make the College Football Playoff and possibly even host a first-round game.

But for that to happen, Wake must first get past the Duke Blue Devils (7-4, 4-4 ACC), who come to Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon for the regular season finale.

Our staff is expecting another huge win for Wake Forest. Once again, our editorial staff writers are unanimous in picking Wake Forest to win. Our staff projects the Deacs to win by an average of 23.7 points, just over three touchdowns. Our average projected combined score is 54.3 points. This works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest 39, Duke 15.

Last week, no one came particularly close to predicting the final score against Georgia Tech. Seth was the closest, missing by 17 points, with Blake right behind him at 18 points. The win moved Seth up to fourth place in our season rankings, while Brandon, with four closest predictions this season, remains atop the leaderboard.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Twelve:

Place Name Wins Losses Closest Cumulative Differential 1 Brandon 10 1 4 201 2 Keylor 10 1 2 227 3 Justin 10 1 2 252 4 Seth 10 1 2 273 5 Barry 10 1 1 230 6 Alex 10 1 1 263 7 JD 10 1 0 248 8 Andrew 9 2 0 297 9 Sean 8 3 0 327 10 Blake* 7 1 1 178

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

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Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils

Alex Gendron (10-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 34-10

Andrew Bauhs (9-2) - Wake Forest 45-17

Barry Lewis (10-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 49-14

Blake Robison* (7-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 37-13

Brandon Oakes (10-1, four closest predictions) - Wake Forest 42-10

JD Andress (10-1) - Wake Forest 31-21

Justin Kontul (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 34-13

Keylor Piers (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 35-10

Sean Kennedy (8-3) - Wake Forest 45-28

Seth Dowdle (10-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 38-17



* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.



What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

Wake Forest has at least three more games this season, and possibly more if they make it into the College Football Playoff.

The regular-season finale kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 28. It will be played at Allegacy Financial Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. You can watch the game on ESPN.

The final ACC Championship Game will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, December 5. It will feature a rematch as Wake plays Miami again. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. You can watch that game on ABC.

If Wake Forest makes the College Football Playoff, the first-round games will be played on campuses on December 18 and 19.