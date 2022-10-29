Skip to main content

Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Louisville

Everything you need to know leading into the Deacs' game against the Cardinals

Follow all the action with live updates, which will begin at 3:00pm

Click here for the score predictions from our football staff

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 42 degrees, high of 69 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-182), Louisville (+150)

Over/under: 62.5

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5 (-105), Louisville +4.5 (-115)

Game Week Content:

Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line, Preview and Predictions

Louisville Players to Watch

Louisville Team Overview

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Louisville

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield on Wake Forest

Series History: Wake Forest Football vs Louisville

Wake Forest linebacker Jaylen Hudson is embracing the present

OC Warren Ruggiero on Louisville's Defense

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Louisville Football Writer

DB Chelen Garnes, DL Dion Bergan and OL Spencer Clapp on Louisville

Wake Forest and their players deserve better

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman named ACC QB of the Week

Wake Forest season projections updated by ESPN's FPI

ACC Football Power Rankings

