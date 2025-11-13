Hernandez Earns ACC Specialist of the Week After Performance Against Virginia
The ACC announced junior Carlos Hernandez as the ACC Specialist of the Week in its conference honorees for Week 11. It is now the sixth time this season that a Demon Deacon has been named to the ACC Weekly honors.
Hernandez returned three punts for the Demon Deacons and totaled 124 yards. That included an electric 88-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter against Virginia. It was the only touchdown scored in the entire game as Wake Forest became bowl eligible with its sixth win of the season.
Wake Forest’s win over No. 14 Virginia was the program’s first ranked win since the 2022 season, when the Deacons topped the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles. It marks the school’s 18th win over a top-20 opponent and its highest-ranked road victory since defeating No. 12 Georgia back in 1979.
While Hernandez only registered one catch for four yards against the Cavaliers, he made it count on special teams. The junior used his lightning-fast speed alongside tremendous blocking up front from his fellow teammates to burst through the Cavaliers and bring home a score for the Deacons.
Demon Deacons with 2025 ACC Weekly Honors:
Week 2: Demond Claiborne v. Western Carolina (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Demond Claiborne v. Oregon State (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Chris Barnes v. Oregon State (Rookie of the Week)
Week 9: Davaughan Patterson v. SMU (Defensive Back of the Week)
Week 9: Connor Calvert v. SMU (Specialist of the Week)
Week 11: Carlos Hernandez v. Virginia (Specialist of the Week)
ACC Weekly Honorees: Week 11
Quarterback of the Week: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California)
Running Back of the Week: T.J. Harden (SMU)
Receiver of the Week: Jacob De Jesus (California)
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Isaiah Smith (SMU)
Linebacker of the Week: Khmori House (North Carolina)
Defensive Back of the Week: Hezekiah Masses (California)
Specialist of the Week: Carlos Henandez (Wake Forest)
Rookie of the Week: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California)
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons:
Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3 ACC) will turn their focus to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3 ACC) when it hosts their in-state foes in a matchup on Saturday, Nov. 15. North Carolina is coming off a 20-15 win over the Stanford Cardinal and have now won back-to-back games.
Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game will be televised on The CW.