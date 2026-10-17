After adding to their win total with a dominant 38-14 win against in-state rival NC State last week, Head Coach Jake Dickert and his Wake Forest Demon Deacons now find themselves in the AP Poll Top 25 for the first time in his tenure since joining the program in December 2024.

Now, the Demon Deacons take on a vastly different test altogether, as they travel coast-to-coast (over 2,300 miles) to Berkeley, California, to take on the Cal Golden Bears. The kickoff will also be the latest that Wake Forest players and fans can expect all season, kicking off at 10:30 PM ET.

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been absolutely stellar through the first half of the season so far, including throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns against the Wolfpack last weekend. The southpaw quarterback hopes to continue his strong momentum against the Golden Bears, who have the fifth-best passing defense in the ACC, per average opponent passing yards.

Wake Forest vs. California - Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Kickoff Time: 10:30 P.M. ET

Location: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif. (capacity 62,467)

Television: ESPN2, with Chuckie Kempf (Play-by-Play), Dustin Fox (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM

SiriusXM: 382

Internet: 972

Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: Cal leads the series, 1-0

Last meeting: Cal won, 46-36, on November 8th, 2024

Weather Report

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons place kicker Connor Calvert (90) makes a field goal during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Held under the darkness of night, the matchup between the Golden Bears and Demon Deacons does not have any significant chance of rain. Temperature-wise, fans, coaches, and players should expect high 60s to low 70s.

Kickers should not be affected by the slight winds to the northeast, which won't reach past a negligible 10 miles per hour. Wake Forest's Connor Calvert has a career-high field goal distance of 50 yards, while Cal kicker Towns McGough made a 60-yard field goal during his high school career.

Last Time Out

Nov 8, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Miles Williams (4) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last, and only, time that Wake Forest and California have faced off against one another was in the 2024 season, when the Golden Bears traveled to Winston-Salem and got a 46-36 win against the Demon Deacons.

The Golden Bears were led by future Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza, captaining in his final season in Berkeley before becoming a national champion with the Indiana Hoosiers last season. Mendoza went 40-for-56 and threw for 385 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the matchup, while completing passes to 11 different receivers.

Wake Forest hung in the balance thanks to running back Demond Claiborne, who had 113 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Wide receiver Taylor Morin had 110 receiving yards from then-quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who also threw for three interceptions throughout the loss.