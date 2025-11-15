How to Watch Wake Forest Football Face UNC in Belichick's First 'Big Four' Battle
Fresh after clinching bowl eligibility with a historic win against No. 12-ranked Virginia last Saturday, there's not a whole lot left for Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert to cross off his list for a successful first season. Except one thing- winning on Tobacco Road.
Dickert has a chance to earn his first 'Big Four' win as the Demon Deacons host North Carolina, fresh off hiring eight-time Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Bill Belichick. Like Dickert, Belichick also has his eyes on his first 'Big Four' win as head coach in Chapel Hill.
Wake Forest vs.North Carolina - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 4:30 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C. (capacity 31,500)
- Television: The CW, with Thom Brennaman (Play-by-Play), Will Blackmon (Analyst), and Wes Bryant (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 121/202
- Internet: 964
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: UNC leads series, 73-36-2
- Last meeting: UNC won, 31-24, on November 17, 2024
Rewind The Tape
In the last meeting between the two teams, the game was taken over by one man and one man only- Omarion Hampton. The Tar Heels' star running back had 244 rushing yards and a touchdown across 35 carries, and utterly dismantled the Demon Deacons' defense in a 31-24 win at Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium.
The Tar Heels are currently on a four-game win streak in the series between the two teams, winning all matchups dating back to 2020. With that said, though, the rivalry has not come without its fireworks, especially in 2021 and 2022.
In 2021, the Demon Deacons travelled to Chapel Hill with a top-10 ranking, facing the Tar Heels in a rare non-conference battle between two ACC teams. After entering the fourth quarter with a two-touchdown lead, the Demon Deacons let quarterback Sam Howell and his Tar Heels go on a 24-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat them in a shootout, 58-55.
In 2022, it was the Tar Heels' turn to enter into the matchup ranked, as they were pegged at 15th in the nation before entering Allegacy Stadium. That was in part due to terrific play from then-Heisman candidate Drake Maye, who would in turn throw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win over the Demon Deacons. A late, 33-yard field goal from kicker Noah Burnette handed the Tar Heels the victory.
Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert and his Demon Deacons look to earn their first Big Four win of the season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on The CW.