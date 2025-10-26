How the Deacs Executed When it Mattered to Move Past the Mustangs
I still don't think Deacon fans have gotten over the emotions of Wake's 13-12 win over the SMU Mustangs. This is the type of game that Wake has found a way to lose more often than not, so to see them come out on top on Homecoming was certainly satisfying.
Despite the Deacs' offense being dead in the water for most of the game, the defense made up for it in a big way. A Gabe Kirschke sack turned fumble gave the Deacs the ball at the SMU 14, making way for a 12-yard touchdown pass from Robby Ashford to Eni Falayi.
The significance of this play from the defense cannot be understated. The Deacs' offense needed a lifeline as they were having ball security issues and could not establish any sort of ground game. The defense making this play when it mattered deep in their own end allowed the Deacs to grab a lead they would maintain for a significant portion of the game. This put more pressure on SMU and Jennings, who were playing from behind.
As if that wasn't enough, a Deshawn Purdie interception in the final two minutes looked like an opportunity for the Mustangs to get some points on the board. However, the defense stood up again this time in the form of a Davaughn Patterson forced fumble. This huge play by Patterson kept the Mustangs from scoring and allowed the Deacs to take a four-point lead into the locker room.
Just when you thought the defense had done all it could, Wake Forest was forced to lean on them again. The offense finally looked like it was finding a groove at the end of the fourth quarter, with two drives working inside the SMU ten-yard line. Both of these trips resulted in devastating fumbles at the six-yard line that gave the ball back to the Mustangs. One of these was in the final two minutes, and with only one timeout remaining, it appeared the Deacs were out of chances.
Just when they thought all hope was lost, the Deacs' defense walled up and held SMU to yet another three-and-out to give their offense 12 seconds to work with. We all know what happened from there, with a Purdie to Kamrean Johnson setting up a field goal that Connor Calvert nailed.
Throughout the game, the Wake defense demonstrated that they are one of the top units in the ACC, providing its offense with ample opportunities to win. They held an offense that had put up 30 points the past three weeks to a staggering eight first downs the entire game.
Coach Dickert talked after the game about this team having each other's back. This was the mentality his defense embodied throughout the game. The offense had a rough day, no doubt, but the defense had their back. A lot of defenses may have broken down in a situation like this, where it is clear the offense is struggling. However, the Deacs stuck together, trusted each other, and the offense made just enough plays to win the game thanks to the outstanding defensive execution.