Deacs to "Keep Pressing" in Preparation for Visiting Mustangs
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4–2, 1–2 ACC) and Head Coach Jake Dickert carved pumpkins on Sunday, to which Dickert proclaimed himself the "best there is" at carving. Following the fall festivities, it is now all about the SMU Mustangs (5–2, 3–0 ACC).
Dallas, We Have a Problem
Coach Dickert made it known that SMU is a formidable team, but in the same breath, asserted that Saturday's homecoming game will be an "amazing" game. Why exactly is SMU so good? Well, it's quite simple: Kevin Jennings and the defensive line.
Kevin Jennings is coming off a fantastic season and is only looking better. Coach Dickert went as far as to compare the redshirt junior to his old prodigy Cam Ward, specifically for his ability to excel off script. Ward was the first-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, so Jennings is in good company.
Wake Forest's coveted right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe will practice this week—a huge gain because they'll need all the help they can get against SMU's defensive line. Coach Dickert labeled that unit a "problem" and said they wrecked the Clemson offense last weekend. He highlighted No. 9 Cameron Robertson as the ringleader. Robertson has 38 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.
Despite the Wins, Deacs Have a Lot to Fix
It's clear that Jake Dickert is assuming a Kobe Bryant-esque mindset of "job's not finished" with the Demon Deacons. While a few positives were mentioned—like quarterback protection and wideouts stepping up—he mainly discussed things they need to work on.
Offense
Deshawn Purdie was just 14/27, but also had 270 yards and four touchdowns. You do not typically see a stat line like that. This—according to Coach Dickert—is problematic. The Deacs' head man said they were too reliant upon explosive plays and need to do a better job establishing a true offensive presence.
This presence involves getting clip plays in the run game, and not depending on Demond Claiborne to take liftoff toward the end zone. A truly established run game forces the opposing defense to respect the run and consequently opens up play-action opportunities.
While Purdie produced bountifully in Robby Ashford's absence, Ashford still has the keys to the offense. He practiced in a limited capacity last Thursday and will practice this week. Coach Dickert said he needs to "cut it loose" tomorrow at practice.
Defense
The first two critiques are definitely ones the average fan would notice: forced turnovers and penalties. Through six games, the Demon Deacons have averaged just one forced turnover per contest. Dickert wants to improve that metric and believes the defensive unit is entirely capable of doing so.
Wake Forest continues to be substantially better at preventing explosive plays than they were last year, but penalties are slowly filling in the gaps. Coach Dickert said that their penalties are allowing offenses to stay on the field and score points.
More logistically speaking, Jake Dickert says his team is allowing too many third-and-short situations, and that they need to do better on downs one and two. Perhaps it is a tad nitpicky, but the defense will only benefit from this type of scrutiny.
Special Teams
Yes, special teams—don't forget about it!
Dickert was very critical of the punt game. To not single anyone specific out, like the punter, he emphasized a holistic need to improve—kicking, blocking, and coverage.
Expectations are high for Saturday's matchup with the Mustangs, and part of that falls on the fans. Coach Dickert says they can make all the difference by showing up for Wake Forest's homecoming game.
The Demon Deacons can get one step closer to bowl eligibility with a win. The Deacs' next test is on the road against the struggling Florida State Seminoles on Día de los Muertos (Nov. 1).