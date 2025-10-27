Jake Dickert Addresses QB Uncertainty at Weekly Press Conference
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5–2, 2–2 ACC) defied logic and walked off the SMU Mustangs (5–3, 3–1 ACC). It was potentially their ugliest performance yet, but a win nonetheless. Here is what Coach Dickert had to say ahead of their road trip to play Florida State.
What is Working
Defense
The contrast between the defensive performance last season and this season continues to become more defined. This is so much the case that Jake Dickert labeled Saturday as the most "unselfish" defensive performance he has ever seen.
The defense wasn't without its flaws against the Mustangs; the stellar unit did have a handful of communication errors and tempo issues that Dickert wants to iron out. Florida State is a big, long, and fast team that can easily exploit tiny glitches in a defense.
Coach Dickert called Florida State's quarterback Tommy Castellanos a unique talent and highlighted that because of the Seminoles' bye week, they will be waiting on the Deacs with "bad intentions". However, he remains as confident as ever in his defense's ability.
Special Teams...Finally!
It has been a rough season for Wake Forest's special teams, but they had their moment on Saturday—well, the kicking department did. The two muffed punts by Carlos Hernandez were not mentioned by Dickert, and Hernandez is still listed as the team's punt returner after being benched for Chris Barnes mid-game.
Jake Dickert made it known that the Deacs did not win because of their last-second field goal; rather, they won on a blocked extra point. However, Dickert did not shy away from praising his kicker, Connor Calvert: Dickert said it postgame, and he said it again today; he never had a doubt in his kicker's ability and did not hesitate to have him take the final boot.
Still Lots To Work On
The Wake Forest offense did not have its best outing against SMU, and Coach Dickert is well aware. The Deacs had four offensive turnovers (five total). Deshawn Purdie threw two interceptions and fumbled once, while Demond Claiborne also fumbled. Both fumbles were within the 10-yard line and in the fourth quarter.
Beyond working on preventing the fumbles that occurred on Saturday, Dickert is also concerned with the fumbles that almost happened. He pointed out Sterling Berkhalter and Demond Claiborne and said that ball security will be a large focal point this week.
Overall, Dickert said the offense just needs to execute better, and ultimately puts the blame on himself. The Demon Deacons were not in an ideal situation at the quarterback position, and Robby Ashford is still not fully healthy.
Coach Dickert was asked if there is a quarterback competition between Ashford and Deshawn Purdie. He avoided an outright answer, emphasized getting Robby Ashford healthy, and said, "We will always make the best decision for the team."
Watch Coach Dickert's Press Conference
Jake Dickert's 24-hour celebration window has closed, meaning it is now time for the Deacs to humble themselves and "get back in the dark". Kickoff between the Demon Deacons and Seminoles is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and poses a unique opportunity for a night win in Tallahassee.