What the Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Virginia
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were dominated on the road this past weekend as they gave the Florida State Seminoles their first ACC win of the season in a 42-7 beating. Now, they continue on the road as they travel to take on the No. 18-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.
With a chance to right their wrongs and get another big win in year one of the Jake Dickert era, the Demon Deacons will have their hands full in this one, facing one of the best offenses in the country led by journeyman Chandler Morris.
What do the analytics say about the Deacs matchup, and what do they need to do to get a top-25 upset and continue building on their impressive 2025 season?
Limit Self-Inflicted Damage
In their loss to the Seminoles, the Demon Deacons fumbled the ball six times and were unable to establish a consistent rhythm on offense as a result. Already struggling on that side of the ball, it did the team no favors for their matchup, allowing their opponent to take advantage of the opportunities and put the game out of reach.
The Cavaliers are 45th in the country in offensive success, and can score in bunches in a hurry if the Demon Deacons aren't careful about limiting their chances. Finding a way to move the ball effectively, and at their pace, will give them their best shot in this one, keeping Morris and the offense on the sidelines as much as possible.
Pick A Quarterback
The Deacs went back to Robby Ashford, and while he didn't play poorly, he failed to reach 100 yards passing, with two fumbles. However, he did lead the team in rushing with 59 yards, after Demon Claiborne was held to 27 yards and 1.9 yards per carry against the Seminoles. Deshawn Purdie, who was electric while Ashford was out with an injury, nearly surpassed him in passing yards, finishing six-for-10 for 69 yards through the air.
It's abundantly clear that this offense can be relatively stagnant at times, and Purdie isn't afraid to take risks, while also being the better passer of the two options. Facing an offense like the Cavaliers, the Demon Deacons will need to put their best offensive foot forward as well, in case of a high-scoring affair.
That old saying, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks", might not be entirely true. The Deacs need to pick one and revolve their offensive game plan around them.
The Demon Deacons will travel to take on the Cavaliers on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET