Moving on Up! Wake Forest Climb in Week 8 ACC Power Rankings
Welcome back to our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings. Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC) progress (or regress) each week.
For the first two weeks of our ACC Power Rankings, the Deacs remained at No. 13. After thatwin in Blacksburg, they moved up to the No. 12 spot. This week, after traveling across the country and taking care of Oregon State, the Deacs find themselves right in the middle of a competitive pack at No. 9.
Maybe even more impressive than the jump up three spots are the teams now behind the Deacs this week. NC State, Florida State, Cal, and Syracuse all fell behind Wake Forest after being ahead of or tied with the Deacs last week.
Once again, the Miami Hurricanes are in the No. 1 spot this week, a position they have held all season. We do, though, have a new team in the No. 17 spot, or last place. This week, that distinction goes to Boston College. In four weeks of the ACC Power Rankings, the Eagles are the fourth team to get the last-place distinction.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 8
Here are our Week 8 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? As of right now, Miami is in the driver's seat for a spot in the ACC Championship. However, Virginia is making a strong case to be the other team in the championship game.
Week 8 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami once again holds the top spot in our ACC Football Power Rankings.
- No other team received first-place votes.
- Boston College dropped one spot to get the honor of being No. 17 (last) this week.
- North Carolina, last week's No. 17 team, also received one last-place vote.
- Pittsburgh and Wake Forest moved up three spots each, marking the largest jumps of the week.
- Florida State suffered the largest drop from last week, dropping seven spots to No. 11.
- Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Duke had the most, with a 9-point spread.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Boston College (6), Cal (6), Clemson (7), and Syracuse (6).
- Since Miami was a unanimous No. 1, it had no fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings.
17. Boston College (1-5, 0-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost to Clemson 10-41
This Week: vs. UConn
16. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at California
15. Stanford (2-4, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at SMU 10-34
This Week: vs. Florida State
14. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Georgia Tech 20-35
This Week: Bye Week
13. Syracuse (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Pittsburgh
12. California (4-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. North Carolina
11. Florida State (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh 31-34
This Week: at Stanford
10. NC State (4-3, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 7-36
This Week: Bye Week
9. Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Oregon State 39-14
This Week: Bye Week
8. Clemson (3-3, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Boston College 41-10
This Week: vs. SMU
7. Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Florida State 34-31
This Week: at Syracuse
6. SMU (4-2, 2-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Stanford 34-10
This Week: at Clemson
5. Duke (4-2, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Georgia Tech
4. Louisville (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Miami
3. #12 Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 35-20
This Week: at Duke
2. #18 Virginia (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Washington State
1. #2 Miami (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Louisville
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
What's Next
Wake Forest has a Bye Week this week. In Week 9, they host SMU on Saturday, October 25, at 12 pm ET at Allegacy Stadium. The game can be seen on the CW.