Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for Wake Forest Versus SMU
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will host their homecoming game against the SMU Mustangs (4-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, and the game will be televised on The CW.
It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 1975. The short history between Wake Forest and SMU began in 1949 when the Mustangs defeated the Deacons 13-7 in Dallas, Texas. The schools did not meet until 1972 when SMU toppled Wake Forest 56-10. The Mustangs won the most recent affair, as well, 14-7 in Winston-Salem half a century ago.
It has been a tremendous start for head coach Jake Dickert, who has truly done a fine job with the program in the first half of the season. Following Wake Forest’s blowout win over the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Dickert said, “We’ve got a great culture, and our guys are really believing. They show up in the building with a great energy, and they genuinely love each other, and they love playing for each other. Any time that can be your foundation after six games, the sky’s the limit.”
The Deacons continue to turn heads not only within the ACC but around the country. With a matchup against an SMU program that has found success in Rhett Lashlee’s fourth season as head coach of the Mustangs, Wake Forest is set for a fun homecoming matchup at Allegacy Stadium.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* | 12:00 p.m. ET
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | Time TBA
Nov. 8 at Virginia | Time TBA
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Time TBA
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA
What's Next?
Dickert and the Demon Deacons will enjoy their bye week and will look to get a few players back and healthy. Robbie Ashford will be at the top of that list as he did not play against Oregon State due to a thumb injury, but the sophomore quarterback Deshawn Purdie stepped in for Wake Forest and could see continued reps.