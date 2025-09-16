NFL Power Rankings: Lions Prove They Still Belong on Super Bowl Contender Shortlist
Week 2 is in the books following a Monday night doubleheader that we are 100% certain Tom Brady took in with a tremendous view.
Sometimes, introductions can be a great way of placing all our thoughts underneath one sturdy umbrella. Sometimes, the week that was ends up so strange that it's best to simply wade into the Power Rankings without any pretenses.
This is one of those weeks. Let’s ride…
1. Buffalo Bills (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: beat Jets, 30–10
This week: vs. Dolphins
There are a small handful of NFL teams each season that make inferior opponents look like actual collegiate programs attempting to play professionally. Such was the case when Buffalo avoided a major hangover in East Rutherford and won a game in which Josh Allen’s nose was hammered (and Allen didn’t score a passing or rushing touchdown).
2. Philadelphia Eagles (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 20–17
This week: vs. Rams
I am making a little bit less of the team’s lack of explosive passing game than others. I look at Kevin Patullo’s job right now as setting up chess pieces on the board. This team has been more studied and dissected than any other in football, and establishing ancillary players while also limiting the workload of Saquon Barkley will pay dividends for the Eagles during the months where it actually counts.
3. Green Bay Packers (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: beat Commanders, 27–18
This week: at Browns
Matt LaFleur and Jeff Hafley are different and yet very much the same in this way: they’re both phenomenal at getting elite players into space. Even when the Packers’ passing offense is slacking or one of their gifted receivers seems to be having an off day, LaFleur can involve them in a brilliant run play culled from their collegiate tape three years prior. We’re asking about the limits of this defense, but I see Jordan Love as the true unknown commodity that could take the roof off this season.
4. Baltimore Ravens (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: beat Browns, 41–17
This week: vs. Lions
A rebound beating of the division rival Browns in which the Ravens really flexed the depth of their roster helps Baltimore avoid an 0–2 pitfall from a year ago. The Joe Burrow injury, while incredibly unfortunate, also would seem to take some perceived stress off the shoulders of the prohibitive division favorites. With Kansas City reeling, it’s time for Baltimore to plant its flag in the AFC.
5. Detroit Lions (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: beat Bears, 52–21
This week: at Ravens
The Lions came back from a down Week 1 to log the most efficient afternoon in team history. A stunning 8.8 yards per play have drastically cleared the skepticism around Ben Johnson’s replacement, John Morton. While we live in a week-to-week world held prisoner by the moment, understanding that Morton can completely undress a team run by Johnson himself—and that Lions players are rallying relentlessly around Morton—means a great deal.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 20–9
This week: vs. Broncos
If there’s one coach who could possibly blow the lid off this Tom Brady conflict of interest scandal, it’s hopefully THIS GUY.
7. Los Angeles Rams (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: beat Titans, 33–19
This week: at Eagles
Fourteen catches for nearly 200 yards for the combination of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in a win over the Titans. This is a defense that has settled in for the long haul as a top-10 pressure unit in the NFL after torturing C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward in back-to-back weeks. I’m warming to the idea that this is a possible Super Bowl team.
8. San Francisco 49ers (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat Saints, 26–21
This week: vs. Cardinals
Kyle Shanahan and Mac Jones join forces once and for all and prove that, if you can process reads the way that Shanahan wants you to, you, too, can succeed in San Francisco. So long as Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, I don’t see Arizona or Jacksonville causing much of a problem in either of the next two weeks.
9. Washington Commanders (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 27–18
This week: vs. Raiders
Jayden Daniels’s knee sprain takes a little wind out of Washington’s sails—especially when I thought this offense was closer than we all thought to putting it all together. Also, these early Packers games have been such buzzsaws for teams that have absolutely no way of prepping for Micah Parsons in that defense. However, don’t be surprised if Marcus Mariota finishes the week as one of the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: lost to Eagles, 20–17
This week: at Giants
The Chiefs lost two straight games to teams that will likely either be finalists or semifinalists in the 2025–26 playoffs and weren’t blown out in either contest. Their rookie left tackle is playing well—and with a clear amount of effort—and Rashee Rice is now a month away from returning to this offense and restoring common sense with the world.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: beat Texans, 20–19
This week: vs. Jets
My preseason predicted NFC South champions and eventual NFC championship game contenders came out of Monday with a spirited, season-energizing victory over the Texans with seconds remaining on the clock. Overcoming multiple special teams gaffes and a dropped interception, this is the kind of resilience that cements itself over the course of the year.
12. Indianapolis Colts (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: beat Broncos, 29–28
This week: at Titans
What more can we say? The Colts have not punted the damn ball once this season. The offense’s inventiveness with Tyler Warren is in its nascent stages but is already giving opposing coordinators headaches. This isn’t just a Dolphins win anymore. This is a win over one of the league’s best defenses.
13. Denver Broncos (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: lost to Colts, 29–28
This week: at Chargers
While a leverage penalty ultimately gave the Colts the edge in this game, there’s no doubt that something feels off about Denver right now. Tony Pollard with 60 yards and a big 29 yard reception was a kind of harbinger for what we saw against the Colts, where covering backs and tight ends seems to be an early challenge for this defense.
14. Seattle Seahawks (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: beat Steelers, 31–17
This week: vs. Saints
The promise of Mike Macdonald is arriving. Are you ready? The Seahawks are the best quarterback pressure team in the NFL—against Brock Purdy and Aaron Rodgers, no less—and have an offense that is en route. Kenneth Walker’s third-and-19 touchdown is a dam breaker for this unit, which did a sneaky great job of using formations to negate Pittsburgh’s pressure packages.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: beat Jaguars, 31–27
This week: at Vikings
Losing Joe Burrow for potentially the entire season is nothing short of a gut punch. While it feels like the correct reflex is to somehow blame Cincinnati for not protecting him, the reality is that this organization has kowtowed to Burrow in ways that it has not to any player in franchise history. The good news for the Bengals is that, if there is even a chance he can return and play relevant football this season, he will.
16. Minnesota Vikings (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: lost to Falcons, 22–6
This week: vs. Bengals
While J.J. McCarthy’s high ankle sprain is an unfortunate setback, it could be a good time for the rookie to step back after two games in the fire and dissect Chicago and Atlanta. This gives him a Bryce Young-type reset without the high-profile embarrassment of being benched or removed from a game. Meanwhile, is anyone else kind of excited to see Carson Wentz in a Kevin O’Connell offense?
17. Atlanta Falcons (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 22–6
This week: at 49ers
The Falcons shut down the Vikings with major contributions from each of the team’s top four draft picks—all on defense. This is a Jeff Ulbrich blurb more than anything else; a regime-saving maneuver from Raheem Morris, who gets a major lift in developing much-needed talent on a fast track.
18. Houston Texans (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 20–19
This week: at Jaguars
The Texans are digging an incredible hole to climb out of, made more difficult by the optics of these first two losses. C.J. Stroud has remained unspectacular and, despite heightened control over the offense, has not grabbed either of these games by the throat. Had it not been for Nick Chubb, the Buccaneers may not have even needed a last-second comeback.
19. Dallas Cowboys (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: beat Giants, 40–37 (OT)
This week: at Bears
This Cowboys team has been incredibly gritty through two weeks and kept on swinging against the division-rival Giants on Sunday. Despite nearly 500 yards of offense from just Russell Wilson. I couldn’t help but watch Brian Schottenheimer conduct his post-game festivities and see a team that has a lot more affinity for him as a coach than the lot of us. That feeling—and wins like these—can be powerful.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 31–17
This week: at Patriots
There are elements of this Steelers offense that, when rolling, look unstoppable. But it is also impossible to ignore what happens to this team when it collectively fatigues in the fourth quarter. The Steelers were outscored 24–3 in the second half against a Seahawks team that was arriving cross-country and playing at 10 a.m. body clock time.
21. Arizona Cardinals (2–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: beat Panthers, 27–22
This week: beat Panthers, 27–22
I can see the point of Cardinals fans who feel like a “narrow” victory over the Panthers shouldn’t be turned into some form of punishment given that Carolina almost beat a troika of playoff teams a year ago. This weekend against San Francisco is the perfect opportunity to pad the win column in a way that has serious NFC West repercussions.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: lost to Chargers, 20–9
This week: at Commanders
Imagine explaining this hype video to, like, a 22-year-old Formula 1 fan from Austria who has never watched the NFL.
23. New England Patriots (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 33–27
This week: vs. Steelers
The Patriots are literally transforming before our eyes. Josh McDaniels injected this offense with a flurry of pre-snap motion after a heavily static Week 1. While it’s not a direct cause and effect, Drake Maye has never looked better.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 31–27
This week: vs. Texans
It’s hard for me to not make a big deal out of plays that Tavis Hunter looks misaligned, or Brian Thomas Jr. looks like he’s not running into contact, or Trevor Lawrence looks like he doesn’t care what his head coach is telling him on the sidelines. While no one is expecting a finished product, this would be the story in the NFL in terms of social-emotional matters had we not already seen a Dolphins players-only team meeting.
25. Chicago Bears (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 52–21
This week: vs. Cowboys
As bad as it looks for the Bears right now, there is a four-game runway against Dallas, Washington (possibly a backup quarterback), Las Vegas and New Orleans where Ben Johnson can knock the taste of these first two weeks out of everyone’s mouth. I wonder if he’ll be able to get the guardrails back on Caleb Williams, who continues to freelance at the worst possible moments.
26. New York Jets (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 30–10
This week: at Buccaneers
Aaron Glenn’s honeymoon phase is about to reach its end. The difficult part about crafting an ideology around toughness when it didn't exist previously is that it needs to be evident on a consistent basis before anyone will allow it to take hold. Toughness does not get the benefit of the doubt, especially not after a loss like that to Buffalo.
27. New York Giants (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 40–37 (OT)
This week: vs. Chiefs
I will think about this person once a week as long as I live.
28. New Orleans Saints (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 26–21
This week: at Seahawks
I know this is going to be something of an unpopular opinion, but I am planting it now in fertile ground and seeing what happens: What if…Spencer Rattler is still the Saints starting quarterback at this point next year? Respond how you will, but he threw one of the three best balls I’ve seen each of the past two weekends.
29. Cleveland Browns (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: lost to Ravens, 41–17
This week: vs. Packers
With Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota and Pittsburgh next on the schedule, it’s fair to wonder if Cleveland is eventually the last remaining winless team in the NFL, even if it is not necessarily its worst.
30. Tennessee Titans (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 33–19
This week: vs. Colts
The Titans are the worst team in the NFL through two weeks in second-half scoring. While this is a challenge with any rookie quarterback, it’s time to see Cam Ward stand out for something he does within the structured confines of the offense.
31. Miami Dolphins (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 33–27
This week: at Bills
People will have big takes on this. I continue to view Mike McDaniel as a national treasure.
32. Carolina Panthers (0–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Cardinals, 27–22
This week: vs. Falcons
The Panthers crest familiar territory after two weeks of the season. That said, the snap counts of some of the team’s defensive rookies are slowly rising, giving hope that Ejiro Evero can have something else in his tool belt by midseason.