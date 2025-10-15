National Honors Roll In for Chris Barnes After Career Day
Shortly after being named to the ACC Weekly Honors, Chris Barnes was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention and was also tabbed to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.
Barnes had a career day against the Oregon State Beavers, as the redshirt freshman hauled in three catches for three touchdowns and 102 yards. It marked the second time this season that Barnes had over 100 receiving yards, as he racked up 149 against Western Carolina in early September.
The Early Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes “the top offensive player in Division I football, who exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Early Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity.” Other requirements include either being born in the state of Texas, having attended a Texas high school, or a Texas junior college or university.
Barnes is originally from Houston, Texas, where he helped lead North Shore High School to back-to-back 15-1 seasons and the Texas 6A Division I state title game in his junior and senior seasons.
Barnes received additional recognition as he was named to The Hornung Award Honor Roll, “an annual award given to the most versatile player in major college football,” and is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Among freshmen this season, Barnes ranks second in the nation with 410 receiving yards. That is just 21 yards behind Braylon Staley of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Demon Deacon is also second in the country in all-purpose yards by a freshman with 693 yards. He averages 115.5 all-purpose yards per game, putting him in the top 30 in the country.
It is safe to say Barnes is having monumental success in his first full season with Wake Forest, as he has continuously proven to be one of the most exciting young talents across the nation. His performance, alongside quarterback Deshawn Purdie and running back Demond Claiborn, earned the Deacons their fourth win of the season. Claiborne received conference honors, being named the ACC Running Back of the Week for his 144 rushing yards for a touchdown against the Beavers. He averaged nine yards per carry and crossed the century mark for the third time this season.
What’s Next?
Now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, Wake Forest will have a bye week before it hosts the SMU Mustangs (4-2, 2-0 ACC) on Oct. 25 from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on The CW.