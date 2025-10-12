Deacons Debrief: Deacons Blow Past the Beavers in Week 7
The Demon Deacons cruised their way to their fourth win of the season. Deshaun Purdie stepped in for the Deacons as the defense put up a stout performance against the Beavers. Following the game, head coach Jake Dickert spoke to the media and gave his thoughts.
Pleased with Purdie:
Deshawn Purdie answered the call once more when he led the Demon Deacons to a successful road win in Corvallis on Saturday.
Purdie, who started in place of the injured Robbie Ashford, threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns. After missing his first pass attempt, Purdie found Chris Barnes for a 36-yard score on the opening drive. To be able to make that pass early on and get into a groove was an early turning point in the right direction for Purdie.
Dickert said, “He knew he was going to get his opportunity, and he didn’t have to go out there and do too much. He just had to be himself, and that’s what I’m really the most proud of him for.”
Still Looking for More:
Despite the win, Dickert admits his team needs to clean things up for the second half of the season. Through six games, the Deacons sit at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, but they will have to dig deep moving forward.
Dickert said, “The best part about our team is that there is still so much growth to be had, and we still have to make those improvements going forward.” Growth offensively and defensively, that is, especially when it comes to consistency. The pre-snap penalties have continued to hurt Wake Forest, and discipline penalties are incredibly difficult to overcome against any opponent in college football.
More than anything, though, Dickert loves the culture. “Our guys are really believing. They show up in the building with a great energy, and they genuinely love each other, and they love playing for each other,” he said. “Any time that can be your foundation after six games, the sky’s the limit.”
What’s Next?
Wake Forest will now enjoy their bye week, giving them ample time to watch film, self-critique, and prepare for their matchup with the SMU Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) on Oct. 25. The kickoff time has yet to be determined, but you can only imagine how intense the atmosphere will be at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.