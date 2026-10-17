Next Man Up: Three Keys to Wake Forest’s Success Against Cal

Wake Forest’s latest injury report offers a clearer picture of the personnel challenges the Demon Deacons could face against California on Saturday.

Several absences on both sides of the ball will test the team’s depth, while the availability of key contributors such as wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and defensive lineman Langston Hardy could prove important. With kickoff approaching, how Wake Forest adjusts its lineup and utilizes its available players will be a significant factor in its performance in Berkeley.

Here are three factors that will determine the game:

Injuries and Roster Availability

Initial availability report for Wake Forest-Cal.



If either of those questionables swing the wrong way for WF ... uh oh. pic.twitter.com/dHPZExG0IG — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 15, 2026

Wake Forest’s injury report is one of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup. According to the Thursday update, six Demon Deacons are listed as out. Although not all are starters, the injuries could affect Wake's depth throughout the game.

Losing two offensive linemen reduces the available front-seven rotation, while Walton’s absence could put more responsibility on the remaining defensive linemen. Cook and Lowenberg's absence also requires adjustments to the defense’s personnel and rotation.

The report provides some encouraging news, however. Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, defensive lineman Langston Hardy, and defensive lineman Kadear Dembele are listed as probable. Their availability could help Wake Forest maintain depth and limit the impact of the players ruled out.

Hernandez’s status is particularly important because of his role in the passing game. If available, he would give Lopez another established option in the receiving corps. Hardy and Dembele could also provide valuable depth on the defensive line.

California has several injury concerns, including multiple players listed as questionable. However, Wake Forest must concentrate on managing its own roster and ensuring its available players are ready to handle expanded responsibilities.

Offensive Execution and Gio Lopez’s Performance

NC State Wolfpack players attempt to tackle Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest’s offensive production will be another determining factor against California. The Demon Deacons need Lopez to make smart decisions, distribute the ball effectively, and avoid turnovers that could give the Golden Bears favorable field position.

Protecting Lopez will be especially important with DeBoer and Hines listed as out. The offensive line must communicate effectively, recognize defensive pressure, and create enough time for the quarterback to work through his progressions. If protection breaks down consistently, Wake Forest could struggle to sustain drives and establish an offensive rhythm.

The Demon Deacons should also establish a balanced attack. An effective running game would prevent Cal from concentrating exclusively on the passing game while helping Wake control possession. Consistent gains on early downs would create more manageable third-down situations and allow the offense to stay aggressive.

Hernandez’s availability could further influence the passing attack. If he is healthy enough to contribute, his presence would give Lopez another option in the receiving game and help distribute defensive attention. If his workload is limited, look to last week's ACC Receiver of the Week, Jack Foley. The young wideout recorded his best game to date against NC State.

Ultimately, Wake Forest needs to turn offensive opportunities into points. Moving the ball between the 20-yard lines will not be enough if drives repeatedly end without touchdowns. Finishing possessions and limiting mistakes could make the difference in a competitive road game.

Defensive Pressure and Discipline

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Jonanthony Hall (11) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Freddie Gillens (26) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Wake Forest must find a way to pressure California’s quarterback while remaining disciplined in coverage. With Walton unavailable and Hardy listed as questionable, the defensive line rotation will be worth monitoring throughout the game.

The remaining defensive linemen must generate pressure without allowing California to consistently exploit gaps in the running game. If Wake can disrupt the quarterback and force hurried decisions, it could create opportunities for incompletions, negative plays, and turnovers.

Discipline is equally important. Costly penalties can extend opposing drives, erase defensive stops, and put the offense in difficult situations. A strong defensive performance can help offset personnel limitations by forcing California into longer drives and making the Golden Bears earn their points.

Final Remarks

Bay Area battle ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/D76SZ8m4MH — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 17, 2026

Wake Forest has several challenges to address before Saturday’s matchup, beginning with its injury situation. The absences along the offensive line and on defense will test the team’s depth, while the availability of Hernandez, Hardy, and Dembele could provide important reinforcements.

If Lopez leads an efficient offense, the offensive line provides adequate protection, and the defense plays with discipline, the Demon Deacons will give themselves an opportunity to succeed in Berkeley. Ultimately, their ability to adjust to personnel changes and execute in critical situations will determine whether they leave California with another victory.