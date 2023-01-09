Opinion: Sam Hartman's transfer decision is justified

We all knew it was coming. We didn’t know when, but it was always going to happen.

Before the beginning of the 2022 football season, it was established that it would be Sam Hartman’s final at Wake Forest. Of course, the assumption was that he would depart Winston-Salem for the NFL, not another school. But, nonetheless, the fact that Hartman is gone comes as no surprise.

Notre Dame being Hartman’s new school was also expected. Once word started swirling around the Wake Forest sports media corps — on the day of his final game at Wake Forest, the Gasparilla Bowl — that Hartman would leave for the Irish, it was nearly a foregone conclusion that the announcement would come soon. And it did on Thursday.

READ: Wake Forest Football Transfer Portal Tracker

One surprising development surrounding Hartman’s transfer decision is the reaction from a few members of the Wake Forest fan community. Some have shared their surprise and disdain with Hartman for leaving the Deacs for another school. But, Sam Hartman was never coming back to Wake Forest. It simply wasn’t going to happen.

With the current status of NIL and the transfer portal, Hartman stood to make serious financial gains by taking his talents elsewhere. Choosing that path should not be met with disapproval.

Simply put, Sam Hartman is justified in his decision to transfer to Notre Dame. It makes sense, and its objectively a great move for his career. The money is one thing, but the ability to prove himself in a pro-style offense with the Irish is one that sets Hartman up to be drafted highly in 2024.

And, Notre Dame presents Hartman with an opportunity to compete for a national championship. Wake Forest, without a doubt, has grown by leaps and bounds as a program, but competing for the CFP crown is still likely out of reach. The same cannot be said for Notre Dame, a prestigious program deeply rooted in the history of college football program. Next year, the pieces might just come together for the Irish. Notre Dame is listed at No. 12 in Brett McMurphy’s “Too Early Top 25”. Wake Forest is unranked.

The Deacs are also well positioned for the immediate future at quarterback. Mitch Griffis is undeniably the “guy” under center for years to come in Winston-Salem. He performed well in Hartman’s place against VMI in August, and will be partaking in his seventh and eighth camps with the Deacs this spring and fall.

If Hartman were to return to Wake Forest for a sixth season, and he had the ability to make that choice, Griffis would’ve been well within his rights to leave. And he certainly might have. He's patiently sat in waiting behind Hartman for three seasons. His time is now.

READ: Oklahoma lands Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd in the transfer portal

Hartman returning would’ve been good for the present, but could have derailed the program’s future at the position, especially with the transfer of Brett Griffis to James Madison in December. So in that sense, Hartman departing is a mutually beneficial decision. Both parties needed to move on.

Yes, it will be a peculiar situation for Hartman to be playing in another uniform next season, especially one that he will wear against the Demon Deacons. But this is by no means a betrayal.

As a Wake Forest fan, if you want to be mad at the lack of structure in the portal, that’s fine. If you’re disappointed that Hartman is leaving the Demon Deacons, that’s understandable too. But to criticize his decision — with all the blood, sweat and tears he’s poured into this program — is unfair. In lieu of being resentful, people should celebrate Hartman, have gratitude for his accomplishments and leadership and wish him well.

Sam Hartman gave five years of commitment to Wake Forest, even after getting injured as a freshman and losing his job to another quarterback the next season. Instead of leaving, which many would've done in his position, he was loyal to Dave Clawson, the program and his teammates. Hartman persevered, earned his spot back and went on to play three seasons of excellent football.

By staying, Hartman became a part of perhaps the best Wake Forest season in history. Only once before had the Deacs made it to the ACC Championship. With 4,228 passing yards and 50 combined touchdowns, Hartman led Wake Forest back.

Not only that, he ushered the Deacs to their best ranking in program history — No. 10 — and then did it again the following year.

Most of all, he graduated. Wherever Hartman goes, whether it’s Notre Dame next season or to the NFL after, he will be a Wake Forest graduate. He is connected to the Deacs forever.

This season, though not mightily successful in relation to lofty expectations, was in itself a feat for Hartman. When he was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter Syndrome, a disease that could’ve threatened his life, his spirit and commitment did not falter.

READ: Wake Forest running back Christian Turner commits to Indiana

Instead, Hartman supported his teammates at the summer ball practices, guiding Griffis through the demanding process of suddenly being thrust into the role of No. 1 quarterback.

And then, Hartman fought with all his might to get back onto the field in old gold and black.

According to Matthew Goldman, a vascular surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist, “It can’t be understated how remarkable his rehab was. If you had told me, when we did his surgery, that a month later, he would be starting against Vanderbilt, I would’ve told you I doubt it.”

The work done to not only return for the 2022 season, but do so in such a short timeframe, displays Hartman’s complete devotion to Wake Forest.

It is understandable that there are concerns about the nature of Sam Hartman’s exit from Winston-Salem. And those will likely go unanswered. But, one should not question what Hartman has done for Wake Forest. He has set nearly every passing record in the program, along with becoming the ACC passing TD leader.

He took Wake Forest back to the ACC Championship, two No. 10 national rankings and was part of an esteemed group that put the program on a positive path towards growing success in the future. He helped usher in a new era of Wake Forest football.

“This guy has done everything right for five years at Wake Forest,” Clawson said.

Sam Hartman’s choice is justified. He gave his all to the Deacons for half a decade. His final words on the field after the Gasparilla Bowl were, “As always, Go Deacs.” Hartman is Wake Forest, through and through. And that won’t change when he’s wearing another jersey.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content