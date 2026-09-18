Demon Deacons Debut in Top Half of Inaugural ACC Football Power Rankings

Introducing our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings. Each week, our staff will rank the 17 ACC teams to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will watch the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0 ACC) progress (or regress) each week.

The Deacs debut in this poll at No. 8, putting them in the top half of the rankings and five spots higher than their initial spot in 2025.

Wake Forest has started the season at 2-0, with a decisive win over Akron in Week One and a double-OT thriller on the road against Purdue in Week Two. This week, they face their toughest battle of the young season when No. 5 Miami comes to Winston-Salem for some Friday Night Lights at Allegacy Stadium.

As for the rest of the ACC, Miami unanimously holds the top spot, followed by SMU and Virginia. Four teams received last-place votes, but the honor of the last-place spot goes to Stanford in our initial rankings. Other teams receiving last-place votes were Boston College, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 3

Miami is clearly in the driver's seat. SMU and Virginia are neck-and-neck, with SMU getting the slight edge for second place. Their's a bottleneck of teams bunched in the middle. Stanford is at the bottom, but there are few teams not too far ahead of them.

Week 5 Power Rankings Highlights

Miami debuts in the top spot in our first ACC Football Power Rankings of the 2026 season.

Stanford debuts at No. 17.

Boston College, Florida State, and Georgia Tech also received last-place votes.

Six teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Florida State had the most, with a 12-point spread.

Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Cal (7), Clemson (10), Georgia Tech (8), North Carolina (6), and Pitt (6).

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Ashaad Williams (13) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Stanford (1-1, 0-1)

Highest Ranking: #15

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at Duke

16. Boston College (1-1, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Rutgers 28-21

This Week: vs. Maine

15. Syracuse (1-2, 0-2)

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Lost to Cal 18-21

This Week: Lost at Pitt 13-27

14. Georgia Tech (0-2, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #9

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to #18 Tennessee 24-45

This Week: vs. Mercer

13. NC State (1-1, 0-1)

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat Richmond 73-0

This Week: at Vanderbilt

12. California (1-1, 1-0)

Highest Ranking: #9

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Beat Syracuse 21-18

This Week: vs. Wagner

11. Florida State (1-1, 0-1)

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at #10 Alabama

10. Clemson (1-1, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat Georgia Southern 22-7

This Week: vs. North Carolina

9. North Carolina (2-0, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #12

Last Week: Beat ETSU 35-3

This Week: at Clemson

8. Wake Forest (2-0, 0-0)

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert reacts to a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Purdue 38-36 2OT

This Week: vs. Miami

7. Pittsburgh (3-0, 1-0)

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat UCF 12-7

This Week: Beat Syracuse 27-13

6. Duke (2-0, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Illinois 31-27

This Week: vs. Stanford

5. Virginia Tech (2-0, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Beat Old Dominion 44-21

This Week: at Maryland

4. #23 Louisville (1-1, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Beat Villanova 59-13

This Week: vs #16 SMU

3. #25 Virginia (2-0, 1-0)

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #4

Last Week: Beat Norfolk State 59-3

This Week: vs West Virginia

2. #16 SMU (2-0, 1-0)

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #3

Last Week: Beat UC Davis 56-10

This Week: at #23 Louisville

1. #5 Miami (2-0, 0-0)

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Florida A&M 77-7

This Week: at Wake Forest

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

What's Next

Wake Forest hosts No. 5 Miami at Allegacy Stadium on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 pm ET. The game will air on ESPN.