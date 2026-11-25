The Wake Forest Demon Deacons now sit at #8 in Tuesday night's CFP rankings. This is their highest ranking in school history, as they passed Indiana, UCLA, and BYU this week to get to their current spot.

Right now, Wake is in a hosting position for a first-round matchup. They are projected to square off against #9 UCLA in Winston-Salem, which fans would absolutely love. The Miami Hurricanes currently sit right in front of the Deacs at the #7 spot. The two are already slated to square off in Charlotte in what will be a rematch from early in the season, in the last iteration of the ACC Championship.

This placement should be very encouraging for Wake fans. It appears that Wake's spot should be secured if they are able to beat Duke this week in their last game of the regular season. Obviously, nothing is secure and dramatic changes can happen, but the Deacs have worked their way into a very promising position. Let's go through some storylines.

Focus set to next. pic.twitter.com/9dO2vo5ipN — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 25, 2026

The Climb

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forest debuted at #16 in the season's first CFP rankings after Week 10 of the season. They have since climbed every week after dominating every single opponent in their path and making it impossible for the CFP committee to ignore.

The Deacs have outscored opponents 181-7 in the first half of their last five games, knocking teams off their rhythm right away. Wake is currently one of the hottest teams in the nation, riding an eight-game winning streak and already clinching a spot in the ACC championship game.

Injury Setback

Wake got some of the worst news they have received in the last couple of months when Jake Dickert announced that starting running back Ty Clark III would be out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Clark has already run for 591 yards this season, leading the team. He has been great recently, especially on later downs. He turned a third-and-eighteen against SMU into Wake's first touchdown on their way to a route. Overall, Clark has been an integral part of this offense and will be greatly missed.

Now the Deacs will have to tap into some of their running back depth, which does happen to be very strong. Freshman Deuce Lawrence is not far behind Clark in rushing, already accumulating 462 yards on the ground. He had over 100 yards rushing against Georgia Tech and should turn into the go-to guy. Jamar Searcy has also played a more active role in the run game recently, both as a running back and a passing back. He is very quick and more than capable of making plays.