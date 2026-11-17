Wake Forest fans loved watching Sam Hartman pick apart opposing secondaries. Soon, they will watch him sort through something considerably different to scout: a house full of women hoping to win his heart.

Hartman has been announced as the lead for Season 30 of ABC’s The Bachelor, which premieres March 21, 2027. The former Demon Deacons Quarterback joins Matt James and Tyler Cameron in a surprisingly crowded fraternity of Wake Forest football players who have traded helmets for rose ceremonies.

🎩 Sam Hartman

🎩 Matt James

🎩 Tyler Cameron



Wake Forest is Bachelor U 🌹 pic.twitter.com/fVzszhTG9r — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 13, 2026

Whether Hartman finds a lasting relationship remains to be seen. His predecessors, however, have supplied enough television drama to keep an offseason interesting.

Hartman Takes His Shot

Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks for a receiver against the Syracuse Orange Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Hartman’s place in Wake Forest history was secure long before this announcement. Across five seasons from 2018 through 2022, he accumulated a school-record 12,967 passing yards and an ACC record of 110 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 855 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His most productive season came in 2021, when he threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns while running for another 11 scores. Accounting for 50 touchdowns is impressive preparation for handling attention, though a room full of prospective partners presents a different challenge entirely.

With his season still ahead, Hartman gives Wake fans a fresh rooting interest and perhaps a reason to become unusually invested in who receives the last rose.

Matt James Found Love, but No Permanent Finish

Wake Forest wide receiver Matt James (2) | godeacs.com

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Matt James took center stage in 2021 as the first Black male lead of The Bachelor. He ended Season 25 by choosing Rachael Kirkconnell, although the finale concluded without an engagement. The two decided to pursue their relationship off camera.

Their path quickly became complicated. They separated after Kirkconnell's past became public, but reunited afterward and continued dating for several years. James announced their breakup in January 2025, closing a relationship that had become one of the franchise’s most closely followed stories.

James traded roses for dancing shoes in 2021, competing on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars alongside professional partner Lindsay Arnold. The former Wake Forest football player finished 12th, with his run ending during Disney Week after four weeks of competition. He didn’t take home the Mirrorball Trophy, but he added another chapter to his reality television résumé.

Before television, James worked through an injury-disrupted career at wide receiver for Wake Forest. He totaled 48 catches for 458 yards, including 40 receptions for 401 yards during his senior season in 2014. His college farewell came against Duke, where he posted a career-best nine catches for 87 yards.

Tyler Cameron Keeps Finding New Stages

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Tyler Cameron (4) drops back to hand off against the Florida State Seminoles Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Cameron came closest to a televised proposal on Hannah Brown’s 2019 season of The Bachelorette, finishing second when she selected Jed Wyatt. After Brown’s engagement ended, she invited Cameron for a drink during the reunion, briefly reopening the door.

At Wake Forest, Cameron completed 17 of 40 passes for 140 yards across six appearances in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to Florida Atlantic.

His television career continued in 2026 on Dancing With the Stars. Paired with Sharna Burgess, Cameron reached Week 7 before an Oct. 27 double elimination. His final performance earned 26 of 40 points, but the season delivered a more personal highlight: he and fiancée Tate Madden announced they were expecting a baby.

Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor. 🌹



Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/MbUwN7jqiE — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 13, 2026

Sam Hartman now gets his turn. For Wake Forest supporters, following former players has taken an entertaining detour from checking box scores.