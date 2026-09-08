QB Report Card: How Did Gio Lopez Perform in His Debut?

In his first game as a Demon Deacon, Gio Lopez had himself a day. From the very beginning, it was evident that Coach Dickert was giving Lopez many opportunities to loosen up the cannon to start the season off. In previous seasons, Wake Forest has relied on running the ball and having a stout defense. Against the Zips, however, the Deacs started the game off with an overwhelming number of pass attempts.

Throughout the entire game, the Demon Deacon offense ran multiple different sets. Gio Lopez and the Wake Forest offense kept the Zips guessing by switching into formations that were uncommon in previous seasons. Personally, two formations Wake Forest ran caught my eye.

With Ashford under center, the Deacs hardly ever ran empty formations. However, with Lopez commanding the offense, Coach Dickert allowed Lopez to scan the field and make reads. In the empty look, Gio Lopez displayed his ability to read progressions, elude the pocket, and make incredible throws.

The other formation that I loved was the "wishbone." In a wishbone set, two halfbacks line up to either side of the quarterback. With a multitude of threats and great pocket protection, if Lopez had a deep receiver in sight, the Demon Deacon offense was lethal.

Gio Lopez finished the game with 350 passing yards on 32 attempts. Additionally, Lopez racked up three passing touchdowns and scrambled for 39 yards on the ground. Lopez also threw two passes that totaled over 70 yards and a touchdown. This level of play from a Demon Deacon quarterback is incomparable to almost any performance a Wake Forest quarterback has had in many years.

Shake back 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8HQqbY3ixE — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 6, 2026

While I do want to instantly jump on the Gio Lopez fan train, it is important to remember that this was not a Big Four opponent. A good read is a good read, however, and Wake Forest has a good chance of running another bowl game if Gio Lopez plays the way he did on Thursday.

Because of Gio Lopez's stellar performance, but also being critical of his competition in the match, here is Gio Lopez's inaugural report card.

Extra Credit Opportunity

While an A is a phenomenal grade to start, there are still many ways Gio Lopez can improve in the following weeks. I would love to see Lopez trust his backfield in the option, freeing up Ty Clark III to display the talent we know he has. Also, if Lopez can clean up his progressions, I believe his game would improve.