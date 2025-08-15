Ranking The ACC Quarterbacks Prior to The 2025 Season
Much like the AP rankings, the ACC is extremely top heavy, and the quarterback talent is no different in that regard either.
From Heisman hopefuls to proven quarterbacks, to hopeful reclamation projects, the conference ranges all over the place in talent at the QB position.
It's no surprise who the top four talents are, but where exactly are they all ranked, taking account for talent, situation, and offensive scheme?
See You In New York For The Heisman Ceremony
1. Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Klubnik got off to a slow start in his collegiate career, with many fans and analysts unsure if he would be able to have the formidable career that Clemson QBs had before him.
Part of what put Klubnik back into the national spotlight for positive reasons this time was his use of his legs and the talent around him. Finally instilled with confidence of creating plays using his rushing ability, paired with the top wideout group in the ACC, it's easy to see why he was named to ESPN's Preseason First-Team All-American list.
Throwing for over 3,600 yards last season, with 36 touchdowns and a completion rate of over 63 percent, perhaps the most impressive part was only throwing six interceptions. The mitigation of turnovers last season was the single most significant showing of Klubnik's growth, and there seems to be even more room for him to grow in 2025.
2. Haynes King - Georgia Tech
Maybe "See you in New York" is a little ambitious in my rankings for the GT signal caller, but what he achieved last season, despite being injured the whole year, should help back me up.
Dealing with a shoulder injury last season, he still led the offense to 30 points per game and nearly six yards per snap. Couple that with the heart and willingly risking your health for a game as he did against Georgia, and it's easy to see why he is a favorite.
Offensive Coordinator Buster Faulkner can get creative in his schemes for King, which only helps him become the dominant force in the ACC that he has shown flashes of being.
Prove It Year
3. Kevin Jennings - SMU
After bursting onto the scene last season for the Mustangs, Jennings would throw for 23 touchdowns and over 3,200 yards, despite not becoming the starter until after the first game of the season.
A mental lapse in the playoff game against Penn State has left a sour view on the talent he possesses, but he has the talent around him to return to form. He benefited last season from an easy conference schedule; he will face more challenging teams this year, so being able to win big games will need to be seen in 2025.
4. Carson Beck - Miami
After a disappointing 2024, capped off with an elbow injury that left Georgia scrambling, Beck opts for newer pastures this season in Florida.
Despite the lack of talent around him at the receiver position last season, Beck still made it work the best he could, and now, with a program hungry to return to relevancy, he could be in for a big season.