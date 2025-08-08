Meet the Coordinators: Rob Ezell and Scottie Hazelton
There are new roots in Deactown, and it starts with head coach Jake Dickert. Since his hiring on December 18, 2024, he has been busy assembling his team of coaches and transfer commits. Now, with the 2025 season upon us, we not only get to see the product on the field, but if there are any buds on the early growth of Coach Dickert's new coaching tree.
Aside from the head coach, the offensive and defensive coordinators are most popular among fans—although sometimes that popularity is a product of cries for a firing. Similarly, many like to know about the director of a film they are interested in, so here is the scoop on Wake Forest's directors in 2025.
Rob Ezell's Alabama Upbringing
Born and raised in Athens, Alabama, Rob Ezell bleeds crimson, having walked on as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide. During his time there, he garnered some fame for his killer impression of head coach Nick Saban—it's a must-watch for any college football fan. After hanging up the cleats, he spent 10 years coaching at his two alma maters: Alabama (2011; 2015–2020) and Colorado State (2012–2014). With that experience under his belt, Ezell's next step was South Alabama, where his big break awaited.
It turned out that other than his locker room talents, Ezell can run quite the offense. He spent four seasons with the South Alabama Jaguars, with 2024 being his first time as an offensive coordinator. In this role, he drew the blueprints for the Jaguars to score the second-most points in the Sun Belt Conference.
This immediate success drew the eyes of Wake Forest, and now Rob Ezell is calling the shots under a new offensive scheme, while also coaching the tight ends.
Scottie Hazelton's Prolific Resume
Jake Dickert and Scottie Hazelton are no strangers. They first met in Wyoming and coached together for two seasons (2017-2018). Dickert was the safeties coach while Hazelton was the defensive coordinator. When Hazelton departed for the Kansas State defensive coordinator job in 2019, Dickert rose into the role.
After a year in Kansas, Hazelton went up a step and took over the defense at Michigan State. Despite spending four years in East Lansing, the now 51-year-old found little success and was relieved of his duties following the 2023 season. In 2024, he served as special assistant to the head coach for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns were dominant in 2024, and perhaps Hazelton played a substantial role.
His resume and experience is undeniable, plus the previous partnership with Dickert helps too. Scottie Hazelton is the linebackers coach in addition to being the defensive coordinator.
What to Expect in 2025
Rob Ezell
Ezell brings his power spread offensive scheme to Winston-Salem, after years of the famous slow mesh being the offensive ground plan. This scheme is best run with a mobile quarterback, like new transfer Robby Ashford. Additionally, the "power" in power spread indicates that this offense is going to lean on the run game. Luckily, the Demon Deacons have a Doak Walker Award candidate in Demond Claiborne, waiting to run wild.
The offense at Allegacy Stadium is going to look completely different this season, but the hope gauge is at full throttle. In a less-than-ideal situation, Jake Dickert has done a great job aligning the roster to fit the scheme of Coach Ezell. Beyond this year, once the system has had time to grow solid roots, we should really be able to see the offense hum.
Scottie Hazelton
Aside from automatic trust and chemistry with Coach Dickert, Scottie Hazelton has a unique trait: diversity. To illustrate this point, here is Hazelton's journey leading to Wake Forest:
Year
School (Coaching Position)
1996–1999
Fort Lewis (DB)
1999
Fort Lewis (Interim DC/DB)
2000–2001
North Dakota State (GA)
2002–2003
St. Olaf (DB)
2004–2005
Missouri Southern (DC)
2006
Michigan Tech (LB)
2007–2009
North Dakota State (DL)
2010–2011
North Dakota State (DC/LB)
2012
USC (LB)
2013
Nevada (DC)
2014–2016
Jacksonville Jaguars (Assistant LB)
2017–2018
Wyoming (DC/LB)
2019
Kansas State (DC)
2020–2023
Michigan State (DC)
2024
Texas (Special Assistant to HC)
That is a lot of distinct stops, and I bet you've never heard of St. Olaf—the Oles are a Division III squad based in Northfield, Minnesota. Besides bouncing all around the country, many do not get to boast an NFL coaching background—albeit it was the Jaguars. Regardless, having Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, and NFL coaching on a resume is nothing to scoff at.
While he has not been successful at every stop, Hazelton has a tool belt full of experience, and that is just what Wake Forest needs in a time of rebranding and rebuilding. Defensively, the Demon Deacons were poor last year. They ranked 126th in passing yards allowed, 80th in rushing defense, and were the 113th scoring defense. Unfortunately, the team did not fill all its holes over the offseason, so immediate success might not be on the menu. However, a tight-knit group filled with chemistry is almost certainly going to be the case.
The Table Has Been Set, It's Time to Play Ball
With the season right around the corner, anticipation is building to see if the Dickert era can bring success. Wake Forest trusted the former Wazzu head coach to cultivate new life, and his new coaching staff could bring the first signs of it. The first glimpse of growth will be on August 29, when the Kennesaw State Owls visit Winston-Salem.
