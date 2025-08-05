Glass Slippers on the Gridiron: ACC's Cinderella Runs

Deacons Daily

Which teams come from humble beginnings and will finish with heroic endings this season?

Ryder Solberg

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

There will always be favorites to win the conference, but the ACC is the perfect conference for a Cinderella story to thrive. Think of Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils, who made a ridiculous run into the College Football Playoff and eventually lost to the Texas Longhorns. 

Will we see a Cinderella run out of the ACC? I would expect it to come from one of these three teams: Pittsburgh, Virginia, or Wake Forest.

Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi will hope for a major Cinderella story run this fall in the Steel City. The Panthers had one of the weirder seasons in the conference this past year. They started the 2024 campaign with seven straight wins, and the Panthers were in business. However, the latter six games of the season, including their bowl game against Toledo, all ended in defeat. 

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) throws against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Narduzzi's staff didn't dive too deep into the transfer portal, but they never really needed to, as they are a homegrown-built team. With Eli Holstein behind center, the Panthers could find a way to get hot. With a bit more consistency, the team could find its way to the top of the ACC this fall.

Virginia

Last year, the Virginia Cavaliers finished with a 5-7 overall record and went 3-5 in conference play. Tony Elliott heads into his fourth year as Cavaliers Head Coach, and with an 11-23 record in his first three years, you may be wondering why they made this Cinderella story list.

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virgnia quarterback Chandler Morris answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The answer is short and simple: Chandler Morris. Elliott picked up the North Texas transfer quarterback this offseason in one of the most underrated transfer moves in the conference. The Hoos also added Jahmal Erdine as a wideout to replace Malachi Fields, who landed at Notre Dame in the offseason. With Erdine and star receiver Trell Harris on the outside, Morris will have plenty of weapons to attack ACC defenses.

Wake Forest

When thinking of the Cinderella story of 2024, the Arizona State Sun Devils come to mind. They had a new coach in Kenny Dillingham, a star running back in Cam Skattebo, and an exciting young quarterback in Sam Leavitt. Call me crazy, but Wake Forest has all three of these components. 

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The new coach is Jake Dickert, a young and energetic head coach. The star halfback is Demond Claiborne, who is on the Maxwell Award Watch List. The exciting young quarterback is Deshawn Purdie from UNC-Charlotte. Wake Forest is "forged by darkness," making them the perfect candidate for a Cinderella run.

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

