Rival Report: Meet the Yellow Jackets Who Could Sting the Deacs

Spotlighting Georgia Tech's key playmakers and potential game-breakers

Demond Claiborne (1) running into the end zone against Western Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025.
Demond Claiborne (1) running into the end zone against Western Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. / Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI
Wake Forest continues its stint of home games following the bye week. Entering the game as a serious underdog, it is no surprise that the Yellow Jackets are a serious opponent. In preparation for the family-filled Allegacy Stadium, here are the key players to look out for against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. 

Georgia Tech Key Players

1. QB - #10 Haynes King

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scrambles against the Temple Ow
Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scrambles against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Haynes King is having himself a year. Boasting a 154 rating in September and leading his team in the major upset against Clemson, King has been an absolute stud this season. King gets it done in every aspect you need from a quarterback. With over 500 passing yards and almost 300 rushing yards, Haynes King will be a must-watch on Saturday.

2. RB - #1 Jamal Haynes

Jamal Hayne
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Six yards per carry. Averaging over a first down every other carry puts him in a class of his own. Rushing for 290 yards on the season, to tack on three touchdowns, Haynes King and Jamal Haynes will be a deadly backfield rushing combo. Additionally, King is not afraid to get Jamal Haynes in the passing game. Haynes has 110 passing yards on the season, making him one of the more targeted individuals on the team.

3. WR - #4 Isiah Canion

Isiah Canio
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs past Clemson Tigers safety Ricardo Jones (6) after a catch in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Isiah Canion has been King’s most targeted receiver thus far. These targets have led him to rack up 167 receiving yards on two touchdowns. Expect high-producing plays, whether deep balls or bubbles, to get Canion out in space.

4. LB - #44 Kyle Efford

Kyle Effor
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyle Efford is a ball-seeking linebacker who has a great knack for making big plays. Leading the team with 20 tackles and 10 solo tackles, Efford is a disruptor of offensive schemes. Wake needs to understand their assignments because Efford seems to have a general idea of where plays are evolving to. Keeping this in mind, it will be a story for the game of how to limit Kyle Efford’s impact on the game.

5. DL - # 7 Akelo Stone

Akelo Stone, #97
Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) and defensive lineman Akelo Stone (97) celebrate after a tackle against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nothing disrupts a well-executed drive quite like a sack. Stone’s 17 sacks are a testament to his ability to back teams up in their own end. Any jabs Akelo Stone or the Yellow Jackets throw at the Deacs need to be accounted for.

6. K - #33 Aidan Birr

aidan bit
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets place kicker Aidan Birr (33) kicks a field goal in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the first time in Rival Report history, a kicker has been entered as a key player. Aidan Birr isn’t just some ordinary kicker, but has scored 39 points on his own. Through seven field goals and 18 XP, Birr has been, by definition, perfect. Cashing in from 55, Aidan Birr hit the walk-off field goal to beat the Clemson Tigers. While stopping Birr from nailing every kick will be difficult, if anyone can do it, it is our very own Demon Deacon.

This game will be a test for the Demon Deacons, but this could be a major moment for Wake to pull off a major upset. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report. 

