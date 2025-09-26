Rival Report: Meet the Yellow Jackets Who Could Sting the Deacs
Wake Forest continues its stint of home games following the bye week. Entering the game as a serious underdog, it is no surprise that the Yellow Jackets are a serious opponent. In preparation for the family-filled Allegacy Stadium, here are the key players to look out for against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets.
Georgia Tech Key Players
1. QB - #10 Haynes King
Haynes King is having himself a year. Boasting a 154 rating in September and leading his team in the major upset against Clemson, King has been an absolute stud this season. King gets it done in every aspect you need from a quarterback. With over 500 passing yards and almost 300 rushing yards, Haynes King will be a must-watch on Saturday.
2. RB - #1 Jamal Haynes
Six yards per carry. Averaging over a first down every other carry puts him in a class of his own. Rushing for 290 yards on the season, to tack on three touchdowns, Haynes King and Jamal Haynes will be a deadly backfield rushing combo. Additionally, King is not afraid to get Jamal Haynes in the passing game. Haynes has 110 passing yards on the season, making him one of the more targeted individuals on the team.
3. WR - #4 Isiah Canion
Isiah Canion has been King’s most targeted receiver thus far. These targets have led him to rack up 167 receiving yards on two touchdowns. Expect high-producing plays, whether deep balls or bubbles, to get Canion out in space.
4. LB - #44 Kyle Efford
Kyle Efford is a ball-seeking linebacker who has a great knack for making big plays. Leading the team with 20 tackles and 10 solo tackles, Efford is a disruptor of offensive schemes. Wake needs to understand their assignments because Efford seems to have a general idea of where plays are evolving to. Keeping this in mind, it will be a story for the game of how to limit Kyle Efford’s impact on the game.
5. DL - # 7 Akelo Stone
Nothing disrupts a well-executed drive quite like a sack. Stone’s 17 sacks are a testament to his ability to back teams up in their own end. Any jabs Akelo Stone or the Yellow Jackets throw at the Deacs need to be accounted for.
6. K - #33 Aidan Birr
For the first time in Rival Report history, a kicker has been entered as a key player. Aidan Birr isn’t just some ordinary kicker, but has scored 39 points on his own. Through seven field goals and 18 XP, Birr has been, by definition, perfect. Cashing in from 55, Aidan Birr hit the walk-off field goal to beat the Clemson Tigers. While stopping Birr from nailing every kick will be difficult, if anyone can do it, it is our very own Demon Deacon.
This game will be a test for the Demon Deacons, but this could be a major moment for Wake to pull off a major upset. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.