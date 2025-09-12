Wake Forest Demon Deacons Lose Their First Game Of The Season
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons lost their first game of the season during the primetime, mid-week showdown against their longtime rivals, NC State, 31-24. Their first conference game of the season did not go the way they had hoped, but it showed positive signs of things to come under head coach Jake Dickert.
What looked like a race to 60 points between the two offenses in the first half quickly turned into a question of which defense would break first after halftime. Unfortunately for the Demon Deacons, despite their talent on the field, they lacked the depth to keep pace in this one.
Here is the full game recap if you went to bed early during the Thursday showdown.
First Half
The game started blazing hot, with Chris Barnes running back the opening kickoff 98 yards for the first score. Known for his speed, Barnes made the Wolfpack pay after they converged on the outer wings of the kickoff protection, burning them along the sideline.
The Demon Deacons would stay hot, forcing a Wolfpack punt after a 10-play drive, and scoring seven plays later after running back Demond Claiborne rushed for a one-yard score. NC State would respond, though, scoring on a touchdown pass, and would follow it up with a big man interception off Robby Ashford to tie the game at 14-14.
Ashford would settle in, though, and take matters into his own hands on the ensuing drive, scoring from the one-yard line to reclaim a 21-14 lead. The Demon Deacons would force a punt before scoring a field goal to take a two-possession lead, which would be cut back down to seven after the Wolfpack got their own field goal, and that score would stand till halftime.
Halftime: Wake Forest 24, NC State 17
Second Half
After both teams began the second half by punting the ball, the Wolfpack had an eight-play, 70-yard drive to score, tying the game at 24 a piece. Both teams would continue punting, but the Demon Deacons were completely halted on offense, failing to record a first down the entire third quarter.
NC State would take advantage of this, scoring on its first possession of the fourth quarter, taking a 31-24 lead. Wake Forest would still struggle on offense, failing to get a first down on their first possession of the quarter, swinging all of the momentum to the Wolfpack, who would kick a field goal to make it 34-24.
With what seemed like an insurmountable lead, Ashford made a mistake and was picked off, but the Demon Deacon defense gave them another shot after forcing a punt. Unfortunately, they failed to do anything, turning the ball over on downs and letting NC State kneel out the remaining time.
Final Score: NC State 34, Wake Forest 24
After the game, Jack Dickert met with the media to share his thoughts, and you can find the video below.