Starting Florida State Quarterback Set to Return Against Wake Forest
Earlier this week, both Florida State and Wake Forest released their injury reports ahead of what could be an electric ACC matchup this weekend. The Demon Deacons are hoping to pull off an upset in Tallahassee, despite having the better record both overall and in conference play.
The Seminoles have had an interesting 2025 season to say the least. After dominating an extremely talented Alabama team, who's now ranked No.4 in the country, back-to-back losses to Miami and Virginia have caused their season to spiral out of control.
While Wake Forest's side of the injury report looks similar to the reports in weeks past, the Seminoles got some welcomed news with quarterback Tommy Castellanos being listed as probable for this Saturday's conference matchup.
Why Wake Forest's Gameplan Doesn't Change with Recent Injury Reports
As mentioned in our "What Will it Take for the Deacs to Down the Seminoles?" article, it's unlikely that the Demon Deacons defense will be able to keep a potent Seminoles offense out of the endzone all night. While Wake Forest has been able to use a stellar passing defense to limit explosive plays, Jack Dickert's squad will be facing a different animal this weekend.
The Deacons will arguably be facing their first true dual threat quarterback this weekend in Tallahassee. While Castellanos has struggled in the completion percentage category (just over 60%), the senior transfer from Boston College has shown that he can beat teams both through the air and on the ground.
In seven games with Florida State, Castellanos has racked up 1,607 passing yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. The senior has also been a threat in the run game with 319 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
While Castellanos does present a unique challenge, this weekend's matchup could play right into Wake Forest's hands. Under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, the Demon Deacons' pass defense has emerged as one of the best units in the country as they lead the ACC in opposing completion percentage (55.4%), passing yards allowed (1,259), and average yards per pass (4.8).
One of the more interesting names on the Wake Forest injury report is offensive lineman Devin Kylany. The senior from Lake Stevens, WA, has logged six starts for the Deacons at center and has been an integral part of the Wake Forest offensive line this season. Kylany is currently listed as probable on the initial injury report so he will likely remain the starter this weekend.